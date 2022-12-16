What time will Love After Lockup season 5 premiere on WeTV? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The hit WeTV franchise show Love After Lockup is all set to return with a brand new installment. Season 5 of the series will premiere on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 9 pm ET on the television network.

The post-prison romance reality series has successfully completed four seasons and has managed to amp up the drama quotient with every installment. The upcoming season will focus on life post-prison for some couples, keeping viewers hooked to their screens.

The couples making an appearance on Season 5 of Love After Lockup include Nathan and Skylar, Gabby and Chris, Monique and Derek, Aris and Cameron, Justine and Michael, and Ashley and Travis.

The series will focus on the pairs as they navigate personal relationships, friendships, family issues, and reflect on their lives throughout the course of the season.

What to expect from Love After Lockup season 5?

Love After Lockup season 5 will document the six couples as they go through several trials and tribulations while navigating life after prison. While some cast members are new to the series, viewers have followed the journey of some of the returning members of the franchise.

The teaser provides viewers with an insight into what to expect going into the new season. In the trailer, Justine can be seen confessing her love for Michael. The scene then shifts to Ashley saying that she was "drunk in love" with Travis, following which she gives him a hug. The teaser also gives us a glimpse of Aris and Cameron getting married, with the former popping champagne.

The Love After Lockup season 5 trailer continues by showing Gabby and Chris exchanging rings while his family wait back in the car. The scene then cuts to Nathan stating that he began talking to Skylar while he was in prison.

Soon after, the trailer teases drama between the couple where the former confronts Skylar over a man constantly calling her.

In another clip, Justine and Michael are heading home, but, the former's children aren't ready to accept Michael as their father. Even Aris' daughter is skeptical of calling Cameron her step-dad.

Another scene shows Monique confessing to never meeting Derek before. She even keeps an eye out through a hidden video camera in their house to see what Derek is up to in her absence.

The Love After Lockup trailer then showcases Nathan's argument with his mother for not being supportive of his relationship with Skylar. However, she is concerned about it because Skylar's last two boyfriends died and she doesn't want her son to be the third one.

Meanwhile, Gabby's mother also isn't supportive of her daughter's relationship with Chris and calls it a "circus."

Fan favorite couple Gabby and Chris are also seen navigating their lives in a separate preview clip for the upcoming Love After Lockup season. The former is seen telling her friend about her rocky relationship with Chris' family. After informing that Chris' mother won't be joining her to pick him up from jail, Gabby says:

"My relationship with Chris' family is s**t. The contact is minimal and I really like it that way because all they bring is drama. Chris' mother thinks I'm using him. I'm a gold digger and everything."

The star explains her side of the story. Chris had previously received a $100K settlement after being badly beaten by Rikers Island guards. He gave half of the money to Gabby and she claimed to have spent it on "bills, our apartment, furniture, credit card debt, and a car." She then confesses that Chris is now broke but it was her and not his mother who is sending him money.

Season 5 of Love After Lockup promises viewers a lot of drama. While some couples manage to come out of their issues successfully, others might probably have problems even after making it out of prison. Viewers will have to tune in to see how the cast members navigate their post-prison lives.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of the series this Friday, December 16, 2022, at 9 pm ET on WeTV.

