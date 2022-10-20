What time will Love During Lockup season 2 premiere on WeTV? Format, release date, and more details explored

Season 2 of the much-awaited reality series, Love During Lockup, is finally here with four new couples, a returning singleton, and an eager bachelor. The show will premiere on Friday, October 21, 2022, on WE Tv at 9/8c.

The reality show films the lives of people who are crazy in love with prison inmates. The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Love During Lockup documents the fascinating drama that unfolds when ordinary people first decide to pursue relationships with prison inmates and face an early dating period filled with a very specific set of unique challenges.”

More details about Love During Lockup season 2

After the end of season 1, fans were eagerly waiting for the second season of Love During Lockup. The new season is now all set to air on Friday, with the new couples ready to navigate through new challenges.

Love During Lockup films the prison relationships while they are happening. It explores the relationship and its challenges from the beginning.

In the new season, the lonely non-cons and "hot" felons will try to keep their "romance alive with snail mail letters, expensive phone calls, occasional video visits, and prison proposals... all while having to endure the heartbreak and frustration of the unpredictable prison system."

Romance-ready civilians and inmates who can't resist the lure of paramours in the clink are:

1) Mark (Las Vegas, Nevada) - In the show, he is looking for someone who is just as "crazy" as him. For his perfect woman, he is using multiple prison pen pal groups to find a connection.

2) Tai (Buffalo, NY) - Returning - Tai, who worked at the mortuary, is looking for love again in the second season of Love During Lockup. In season 1, she was dating a man but had a rotation of so many different men it ended up being an addiction. But from the trailer, it looks like she has found a husband and is ready to walk down the aisle. However, her perfect romance seems to have gone awry as later, she was seen throwing and kicking stuff everywhere in the trailer.

3) Chelsea and Mike (Richwood, OH) - Chelsea is hearing impaired and finds her true love in inmate Mike, who learns ASL to communicate with her. However, the preview clip shows that she eventually discovers that Mike may have killed someone, leaving her questioning her decision.

4) Emily and Dauri (Union, NJ) - They have been in a relationship for four years but have never met in person, leaving her friends questioning her relationship with the inmate.

5) Melissa and Louie (Atlantic Highlands, NJ) - Melissa is all set to move to a new town to be with her childhood crush Louie, who is currently in jail. Her parents are not in favor of her relationship, but Melissa is not ready to back off.

7) Jessica and Dustin (Jacksonville, FL) - Jessica lost her job as a Corrections Nurse after falling in love with inmate Dustin. The divorcee is now ready to move to Tennessee to be with the love of her life after his release.

Tune in to WE Tv on Friday, October 21, to watch the new season of Love During Lockup with "more drama, mystery, and crazy reveals than ever before."

