"You deserve way better": Life After Lockup fans react after Derek proposes to Monique in season 4

Life After Lockup's Derek, who previously served time proposed to his girlfriend Monique after getting out of jail in season 4. While Derek proposed to Monique on February 19, 2023, the reality stars recently took to social media to announce their engagement.

Monique took to Instagram to share the announcement, stating that she can't wait to plan their wedding and spend the rest of their lives together.

She wrote:

"Many don’t understand our love but it’s not for everyone to understand. Thank you for changing for the better. I love you baby. Your fiancée, soon to be WIFE, Mrs. Warner! I can’t wait to plan our wedding and spend the rest of my life with you!"

While the couple is excited about their upcoming wedding, fans don't seem to be on the same page. Viewers have had a front-row seat to their relationship during the WeTV show and have seen the numerous times the reality star has been unfaithful to Monique. They took to the comments section of Monique's social media post to chime in about the announcement and stated that she deserves better.

"You are wasting your time" - Fans react to Life After Lockup Derek proposing to Monique

Life After Lockup revolves around people whose partners are incarcerated or were previously in jail. The show follows them as they navigate through life after being behind bars. One of the couples featured in the show is Derek and Monique, and their ups and downs have been showcased on the show for everyone to see.

Derek previously admitted to cheating on her and got into legal trouble and was charged with "felonious assault" for an altercation that took place in 2021, for which the Life After Lockup cast member bailed him out.

On February 19, 2023, he then asked her to marry him and she said yes. She took to Instagram to make the announcement and stated that he proposed to her as they celebrated their three-year anniversary.

Fans headed to the comments section of Monique's Instagram post to share their thoughts on the news. They added that when people claim that others don't understand their love, it's code for "I love him no matter what he did," referring to Derek being unfaithful in the past.

Life After Lockup fans further noted that Derek put the ring on the wrong hand, and added that it bothered them that Monique didn't correct him. They also speculated that she probably paid for the ring and told her that he would never stop cheating on her.

They added that the WeTV show star will be "miserable" and told her that if their relationship is, in fact, real, she is wasting her time.

They further took to Life After Lockup's preview clip of the engagement and said that Derek's "commitment is shakier than his ice skating." They added that "it's painful to watch" and claimed that Monique knows she's being played and is okay with it.

Monique and Derek started dating more than two years before the show

The Life After Lockup stars recently spoke to Distractify about their relationship and stated that they're "doing a lot better than before." The couple has faced their fair share of criticism and speculation about their relationship being fake and "for the cameras" but during his conversation with the publication, Derek stated that he never wanted to be on TV to begin with.

He further revealed that the two started dating more than two years before they appeared on the show. Monique mentioned that casting directors found her through a Facebook group. She added that she was part of a prison wife and girlfriend support group where she was very active.

Episodes of Life After Lockup season 5 air every Friday, at 9 pm ET on WeTV.

