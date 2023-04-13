Why was Love After Lockup star Nicolle Bradley arrested? Charges explored

Nicolle “Simmons” Bradley from Love After Lockup was recently arrested for drug possession in Virginia. Reports suggested that she was arrested in Newport News at midnight on Tuesday. The 26-year-old has, however, been released on bond on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

According to Starcasm, the Love After Lockup star was booked on "a charge of possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance." As per Virginia’s law, it is a Class 5 felony, consisting of 10 years in prison and around a $2,500 fine.

Nicolle made an appearance on the reality TV show when she was 26 and had recently been released from prison after serving time for larceny.

Nicolle purchased a car at the beginning of April

Although Nicolle Bradley was arrested for drug possession, she showed off a better life on social media. Through her posts, she implied that she was following a drug-free lifestyle. Plus, her recent post showed that she was doing well financially.

On April 2, 2023, Nicolle shared an Instagram post after several months. The photo was of a luxurious car, a Nissan Altima. Filled with excitement, the Love After Lockup star mentioned in the caption that she had been saving money to buy the car for two months.

It read:

“I have been drooling over this bad boy for the last 2 months… Soooooo I finally went ahead and made that purchase. For everyone asking where I’ve been.. you see it. Stacking my money, cleaning myself up, and stayinnn the hell out the way.”

Her post showing a positive attitude towards life and her growth impressed fans, and they commented with encouraging words for Nicolle.

However, her recent arrest revealed a different side of Nicolle’s lifestyle. She was arrested on Tuesday and released on bond on Wednesday. Starcasm reported that she wore a dark brown wig for her mugshot with her eyes wide open.

Nicolle’s charges included a Class 5 felony as she was found with a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance. The punishment for the charges, according to LIS Virginia Law’s online site, reads:

“For Class 5 felonies, a term of imprisonment of not less than one year nor more than 10 years, or in the discretion of the jury or the court trying the case without a jury, confinement in jail for not more than 12 months and a fine of not more than $2,500, either or both.”

For now, Nicolle has been released from prison on bond, meaning she has to appear before a judge on all court dates.

Nicolle Bradley’s storyline from Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup

Nicolle has been a part of two shows on WeTV — Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup. She started the franchise once she was out of jail for the first time. She appeared as Daonte Sierra’s girlfriend.

Their relationship went pretty well for some time as Daonte tried to do and give everything to Nicolle. He even paid for her breast augmentation surgery, which nearly bankrupted him.

Despite being a good partner to her, Nicolle left him for her ex-girlfriend Tia Simmons. Tia has also served a jail term for drug abuse charges. Daonte, on the other hand, tried to woo Nicolle back several times, but things didn’t work out well.

Love After Lockup showed Nicolle and Tia taking advantage of Daonte for money. The latter even agreed to become a throuple. Eventually, he had to move on. However, he crashed Tia and Nicolle's wedding but didn’t create a scene. He found a rebound Lindsey Downs.

Nicolle and Tia’s journey from dating to marriage became a storyline in Life After Lockup. Unfortunately, the two ended their marriage last year around December.

Meanwhile, Nicolle has landed himself in trouble once again. Only time will tell whether she can try once again to make her life better.

