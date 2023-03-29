Why was Love After Lockup star Derek Warner arrested? "Smiling" prison mug shot sparks hilarious comments online

Love After Lockup star Derek Warner was arrested on Tuesday and was taken to the Lorain County Jail in Ohio. He was charged with felonious assault but was soon released after submitting a $10,000 bond less than an hour after his arrest. His smiling mug shot in prison sparked hilarious comments on social media.

fancy superHIEro💚 @shonwms_



Monique must have bailed him out. That's why he's smiling in his mug shot.

#derekandmonique

#loveafterlockup So Derek was locked up again yesterday... but then released 45 mins later...on felony assault charges.Monique must have bailed him out. That's why he's smiling in his mug shot. So Derek was locked up again yesterday... but then released 45 mins later...on felony assault charges. Monique must have bailed him out. That's why he's smiling in his mug shot.#derekandmonique#loveafterlockup

As per Ohio laws, a felonious assault is a second-degree felony that happens when someone causes "serious physical harm to another or to another’s unborn” by using a deadly and dangerous weapon.

According to reports, Derek was arrested while coming out of a restaurant where Monique was waiting for him outside in the car.

Prior to this, Derek spent a decade in jail and was supposed to feature in Life After Lockup alongside his girlfriend Monique.

Fans troll Derek for going to jail again

Derek and Monique started their reality TV show journey through WeTV’s Love After Lockup. He spent a long time behind bars and during that time, Derek and Monique fell in love. Although they had many ups and downs, she never left his side.

Even after he admitted to cheating on her, Monique was all set to star in the recently released Life After Lockup with him. Meanwhile, Derek was arrested once again in Ohio for felonious assault. Reports suggested that Monique helped him with a $10,000 bond and released him from jail.

Meanwhile, fans trolled Derek’s smiling mug shot and also threw shade at him for going to jail again.

Fans' reaction to Derek's mugshot (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Starcasm reported that Derek stated that the felonious assault charge was not a new charge. It was apparently an “old charge from when I was locked up in 2021, that’s all. Nothing new. Nothing since I been out.”

Derek and Monique connected online through a Facebook pen-pal group while he was serving his prison sentence. She saw his photo and wanted to reach out. When they connected, Derek fell in love with Monique and was in a rush to make their relationship official. Their journey featured in WeTV’s Love After Lockup.

Derek and Monique confirm their return to Love After Lockup franchise

Monique's Instagram story (Image via miss.nique/Instagram)

After Love After Lockup, Derek and Monique signed the WeTV franchise’s Life After Lockup as he was out of jail. However, the two were missing from last week’s episode.

Fans wondered whether the couple was fired. Monique confirmed in a recent Instagram post that they have not been fired and are set to appear in the upcoming episode.

The official Instagram page of the show posted a collage that featured four scene shots —Derek packing his bag, taking money from family, a wedding ring, and him in a car.

It indicated that he might propose to Monique in the upcoming episodes.

A new episode of the Love After Lockup spin-off, Life After Lockup, will air this Friday. The official synopsis reads:

"Derek's big surprise for Monique is threatened by his parole officer; Michael clashes with his manager; Chance lies to Tayler; Cameron's sister lays down the law; Lindsey walks out on Blaine again.”

It looks like Derek’s legal drama will be part of the upcoming installment. Only time will tell whether he will get the chance to propose to Monique.

The episode will air on Friday, Mar 31, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET on WeTV.

Poll : 0 votes