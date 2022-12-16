How did Monique and Derek connect? Meet the new couple from Love After Lockup season 5

Love After Lockup is coming up with a brand new season on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT on WE tv. Season 5 will feature four new couples plus two franchise favorites who were just released after their stints on Love During Lockup season 5.

One new couple who will film their love life is Monique and Derek, who first came across each other through a prison pen-pal group. The couple has never met in person, and Monique is worried that their dynamic will change once Derek is out of prison. The official synopsis of the show reads:

“As viewers go along for the wild ride of maintaining romance beyond prison walls, they will once again debate if it’s true love or just another convincing con. Although every journey begins with a long-awaited prison release, each of our lovebirds and jailbirds have their own winding path to the altar… or an explosive breakup.”

Season 5 of Love After Lockup takes the drama to the next level with deeper love, bigger doubts, more mystery, and unique firsts. From first touch and kiss to moving in together and meeting the family, fans will see it all in the new season of the reality show.

Love After Lockup's Monique first saw Derek in an online pen-pal group

Love After Lockup @LuvAfterLockup WE found love in the craziest place 🥰 Don't miss the season premiere of #LoveAfterLockup TOMORROW at 9/8c! WE found love in the craziest place 🥰 Don't miss the season premiere of #LoveAfterLockup TOMORROW at 9/8c! https://t.co/24WI8xnAoW

Love After Lockup’s Monique first saw Derek online while scrolling through a Facebook pen-pal group. After seeing Derek’s photo a few times, Monique couldn’t resist reaching out.

When the pair first connected, Derek fell for Monique and wanted to make things official. Two years later, they’re still in a relationship. However, their families don't approve. Even Monique's friends are not very happy with her love life and relationship with Derek.

The two have never seen each other in person. Monique is concerned about how Derek will react in their first meeting since he is a fitness enthusiast, and she lied about sharing the same passion. However, Monique credits Derek for her desire to undergo weight-loss surgery.

In the Love After Lockup clip, Monique explains that she initially found Derek on Facebook late one night. She said:

"One night, it was late, I couldn't sleep, so I'm just scrolling on Facebook, clicking on things, and then somehow I came across a prison pen pal group."

In the Love After Lockup clip, she even admits to Derek that she is concerned that things might change when he gets out of prison. She also admitted to her friends that she is worried about what Derek will think of her when he gets out of prison in a few days and meets her face-to-face for the first time ever. She tells her friends:

"I'm nervous. It does cross my mind, like what if, you know, I'm not what he imagined, or what if he [doesn't] like me? I'm trying to think positive, but it's hard when y'all are being so negative."

Other couples who are also eager to meet their partners on the show are Aris and Cameron; Ashley and Travis; Nathan and Skylar; Gabby and Chris; and Justine and Michael.

Love After Lockup is produced by Sharp Entertainment. Executive producers include Alan Madison, Sophie Mallam, Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, and Sara Hayworth. Kate Farrell and Lauren P. Gellert are executive producers for WE tv.

Love After Lockup will air on WE tv on Friday, December 16, at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes