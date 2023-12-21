Is the baby in The Family Plan real? Explained

The Family Plan was released on December 15, 2023, on Apple TV+. The American action comedy has Mark Wahlberg in the lead as the head of the Morgan family, Dan Morgan.

Besides him, the Morgan family consists of Dan’s wife, Jessica, and the three kids in the family, Nina, Kyle, and Max. Written by David Coggeshall and directed by Simon Cellan Jones, Mark Wahlberg is a co-producer for the movie.

The plot follows the protagonist, a former assassin, trying to lead an incognito life in the suburbs. However, when his past catches up with him, he has to take his unsuspecting family on the run.

There are many action scenes in The Family Plan involving feats where Dan fights with baby Max strapped onto him. While there have been speculations about baby Max being a CGI addition to the video, the cast list has Max, among other characters, played by Iliana and Vienna Norris.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the movie and suggests the reader’s discretion.

Is Baby Max in The Family Plan real or CGI?

Twin babies were used to portray the character of baby Max (Image via Apple TV+)

Director Simon Cellan Jones stated in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the twins Iliana and Vienna Norris played the baby Max.

The Family Plan had high-action scenes involving the baby. A grocery store scene shows Wahlberg fighting goons with Max strapped to his body. It is obvious for viewers to doubt whether Dan had a real baby with him or if it was a CGI effect.

With Cellan Jones making it clear that they had to use twins to portray The Family Plan baby in different scenes, the matter of CGI rests there. Cellan Jones further revealed that actors Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan, who play Jessica Morgan, were very nice to the babies, making filming easy.

Who plays the baby in The Family Plan?

Twins Iliana and Vienna Norris play baby Max in the movie (Image via IMDb and Apple TV+)

As mentioned before, director Cellan Jones has revealed the names of the twins playing Max as Iliana Norris and Vienna Norris. He also observed in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter that shooting action scenes with the babies needed patience and tricky photography. However, there was very little CG used.

As Cellan Jones pointed out, the baby did the stunt in The Family Plan, and no CGI was involved. However, it was difficult for the crew to film the baby strapped onto somebody and moving around the space while feeling as if it was going to be hit. However, the whole team, including the twins themselves, made the scenes a success.

While Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan play the parents in the Morgan family, Zoe Colletti plays Nina, the angsty teen daughter, and Van Crosby plays Kyle, the gamer enthusiast son in the family. Ciaran Hinds and Maggie Q play the main antagonists in the American action movie.

Is The Family Plan in theaters?

The Family Plan is an Apple Original and was released to stream exclusively on Apple TV+ from December 15, 2023 onwards. While some media sites have reported a theatrical release, Apple’s website does not hand out any information about a theatrical release.

As such, the movie is available on Apple TV+ for subscribers. Viewers interested in watching the action comedy can buy Apple’s subscriptions on many devices with a seven-day free trial. Apple TV+ is also offered free for three months to customers buying any Apple device.