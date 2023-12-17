Where to watch Mark Wahlberg's The Family Plan? Streaming options only for all countries

The Family Plan is a hilarious adventure flick that dropped on December 15, 2023. This movie has a fantastic cast featuring Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Margaret Colletti, Felicia Pearson, Saïd Taghmaoui, Jonny Coyne, Savanna Gann, and Van Crosby.

Produced by Apple Original Films and Skydance Media, this captivating film is a testament to the magic that unfolds when top-notch talent collaborates. Directed by Simon Cellan Jones, The Family Plan gives us a glimpse into the complex life of Dan Morgan, played brilliantly by Mark Wahlberg.

Check out how Wahlberg effortlessly handles being a reformed government assassin while also dealing with the everyday chaos of family life, all set against the beautiful scenery of Atlanta, Georgia, Las Vegas, and downtown Buffalo, New York.

Where can I watch The Family Plan movie?

The only platform to catch the adrenaline-pumping action of The Family Plan is Apple TV+. Subscribers can dive into the world of Dan Morgan and his unconventional family dynamics for $9.99 per month, with the added perk of a seven-day free trial for new accounts.

Apple TV+ also has Apple One, which combines several Apple services into one subscription for a complete entertainment package.

Where was The Family Plan filmed?

The movie The Family Plan, which came out in 2023, was a comedy adventure that took us to many different places. They started filming in October 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia, which was a big part of the story. And, of course, they couldn't forget about the bright lights of Las Vegas, which played a significant role in the Morgan family's crazy road trip.

The movie has some scenes filmed at famous Las Vegas hotels like Aria, Bellagio, The Strat, Plaza, Caesars Palace, and Luxor, adding glam to the story. Mark Wahlberg, the actor who plays Dan Morgan, went above and beyond by doing all his crazy stunts at the badass Hoover Dam.

Also, the movie has some incredible aerial shots taken in downtown Buffalo, New York, using a helicopter to make it even more epic. These beautiful locations amp up the visual appeal of the hilarious adventure.

Who is the baby in The Family Plan? Is the movie suitable for kids?

The baby is played by twins Iliana and Vienna Norris (Image via Apple)

In the action-packed movie The Family Plan, released in 2023, the super cute baby character is played by twins Iliana and Vienna Norris, named Max. While Mark Wahlberg takes the lead as the dad, Dan Morgan, the adorable Max brings a sweet and innocent vibe to the family's unexpected adventure.

But parents thinking about whether this movie is appropriate for kids should know that it's rated PG-13. The film has some violence, action, and strong language, so it's more aimed at adults.

This comedy starts funny but then gets crazy violent when Dan's old coworkers start chasing him. The whole story is about how Dan's shady past puts his wife and kids in danger. Plugged In thinks families who are picky about what they watch might want to find something else to watch because this movie has a mix of violence, crude talk, and s*xual content.

Now streaming on Apple TV+, this movie combines humor, suspense, and all the crazy family dynamics.