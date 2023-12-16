Where is My Life with the Walter Boys filmed? All shooting locations explored

The Netflix sensation My Life with the Walter Boys has stolen hearts with its captivating coming-of-age romance. The series, based on Ali Novak's novel, weaves a tale of love, loss, and drama.

The storyline revolves around Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez), a Manhattan teenager, who becomes an orphan and subsequently moves to rural Colorado. The Walters, a family consisting of seven sons, take her in.

Key figures in the series include Marc Blucas, Alisha Newton, and Sarah Rafferty. Developed by Melanie Halsall, the show captures the experiences of Jackie as she navigates her new life in the company of the Walters after facing the challenges of losing her family.

My Life with the Walter Boys unfolds the dynamics of this unconventional family setup, exploring themes of adaptation, relationships, and the contrast between urban and rural lifestyles. While the story unfolds in the fictional town of Silver Falls, Colorado, the magic behind the scenes takes place in Canada.

Canadian Backdrops for a Colorado Tale

Despite the storyline being set in Colorado, the actual filming locations might surprise viewers. The picturesque landscapes that serve as the backdrop for the Walter family's chaos aren't nestled in the Rocky Mountains but rather in southern Alberta, Canada.

The town of Cochrane played a crucial role in the filming process. With its scenic beauty and collaborative spirit, Cochrane assisted in locating filming spots, showcasing the enchanting Canadian settings that seamlessly blend into the Colorado narrative.

From the Girletz Rodeo Ranch setting the stage for a rodeo scene to the CL Ranch serving as the Walter family's ranch, each location adds depth to the storytelling. The interiors of eateries such as Texas Gate Bar & Grill and Fence Post are depicted in My Life with the Walter Boys, adding to the realism of the fictional setting.

The stunning ranch featured in the series is known as the CL Ranch, a real location just west of Calgary. With Nikki Rodriguez expressing a wish to live there, the ranch's allure goes beyond its role as a backdrop, making it a standout feature in the series.

Cast's Canadian Experience

Commencing in March 2022 and concluding within six months, the series swiftly moved from script to screen, ensuring the December 7, 2023 release on Netflix. The cast members, including Noah Lalonde and Ashby Gentry, shared their positive experiences in Canada. Lalonde appreciated the peacefulness of Kananaskis Country, while Gentry developed a fondness for Alberta's handmade donuts.

Actor Ashby Gentry formed connections with the animals on-site, praising the gentle nature of horses such as Murphy (Copper in real life). Riding lessons from cowboy John Scott added an authentic touch to My Life with the Walter Boys.

Director Nimisha Mukerji also shared glimpses of the behind-the-scenes magic on Instagram. Her admiration for the cast and crew, evident in her posts, adds a layer of appreciation for the collaborative effort in bringing the series to life.

My Life with the Walter Boys: Plot

My Life with the Walter Boys is a story about Jackie Howard, a teenager who moves in with the Walter family after her parents and sister die in a car crash. The Walter family has seven sons, and Jackie develops romantic relationships with two of them. The story explores Jackie's life as she adjusts to her new town and family.

Fans can relish the scenic shots and captivating drama as My Life with the Walter Boys streams on Netflix. The combination of Alberta's stunning landscapes and the engaging narrative contributes to the series' appeal, offering viewers a visual treat alongside the unfolding drama.