What did Yeva Smilianska do? Colorado woman arrested over fatal crash that killed USA cyclist Magnus White

23-year-old Yeva Smilianska has been arrested for allegedly being responsible for causing a fatal crash that killed Magnus White, a USA cyclist. According to Cycling Weekly, the horrific incident took place on July 29, 2023, when White was hit by a car in Boulder. On Tuesday, December 12, authorities arrested Yeva Smilianska and pressed charges against her.

According to Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty, the incident is extremely tragic for the victim's family and friends. Crimeonline reported that the victim's family has sought maximum punishment for Yeva. The formal charges are expected to be filed on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Boulder cyclist, Magnus White tragically died after Yeva Smilianska crashed into him, in July this year

The chain of events can be traced back to July 29, of this year. 17-year-old Magnus White was out on a training ride when a car hit him and eventually killed him. He was expected to represent Team USA at the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. However, the dream couldn't come true and the teen lost his life due to the fatal collision.

Colorado State Patrol stated that the person behind the vehicle that struck White was Yeva Smilianska. She was driving the Toyota Matrix, before she began experiencing a "steering difficulty." According to one of the first responders, Yeva didn't seem distracted or busy with her phone, during the crash. She is further charged with vehicular homicide.

According to the victim's family,

"[Smilianska] willfully and consciously chose to get behind the wheel of her car, engaging in reckless driving behavior that resulted in the fatal collssion into our son Magnus who was struck from behind and ejected from his bicycle."

Law enforcement officials claim that while the suspect was driving below the speed limit, the car slipped out of its lane, resulting in the deadly collision. The suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday and is now being held at the Boulder County Jail. The arrest took place after a judge signed the arrest warrant on Tuesday.

White's family sought maximum punishment for the suspect

The victim's family has expressed grief and stated that they are mourning this terrible loss. The family posted a statement regarding the incident and the arrest. According to it,

"Yeva Smilianska must be held accountable for her willful and conscious actions when she chose to get behind the wheel of her car that day."

The statement, as reported by Cycling Weekly, further read,

"We will be struggling this holiday season as we cope with the permanent absence of our son Magnus. From a very young age, Christmas was always his favorite holiday and held a very special place in his heart."

According to the family members, the entire incident could have been avoided if the suspect was a bit more careful on the roads. Authorities from the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office and the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) informed Denver7 that the case is being thoroughly investigated.