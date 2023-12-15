My Life with the Walter Boys: All primary characters ranked by age

Fans of YA books eagerly awaited My Life with the Walter Boys to be released on Netflix. After its premiere on December 7, 2023, the coming-of-age adaptation created quite a buzz among cinephiles because of its promising cast boasting many new faces. The story centers around 15-year-old Jackie, who has to uproot her life and move from glitzy Manhattan to rural Colorado after losing her family to a tragic accident.

The change in scenario is not the only new thing that Jackie has to adjust to. She also has to find her place in the home of her new guardian and learn how to co-exist with her seven sons.

Given the size of Jackie's new family, there are many characters that viewers get to meet apart from the protagonist throughout the series. The cast of My Life with the Walter Boys has a mix of young talent and experienced stars to do justice to the author's vision of the characters.

The lead cast of My Life with the Walter Boys ranked by age

1) Dr. Katherine Walter: Sarah Rafferty (age 51)

The talented Sarah Rafferty first came into the limelight when she played the role of Donna Roberta Paulsen in the drama Suits. In My Life with the Walter Boys, she plays Dr. Katherine Walter, a veterinarian who becomes Jackie's legal guardian after the loss of her family. 51-year-old Rafferty is the perfect fit as the mother figure trying to do what's best for Jackie in her time of need.

2) George Walter: Marc Blucas (age 51)

51-year-old Marc Blucas rose to fame after playing the role of Riley Finn on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He has appeared in multiple films alongside famous actors in Hollywood. In My Life with the Walter Boys, he plays George Walter. Along with Katherine, he also becomes Jackie's guardian after the incident. They work together to help Jackie deal with this new phase in her life.

3) Will Walter: Johnny Link (age 29)

Apple TV+ subscribers may recognize Johnny Link appearing in a few Dear Edward TV show episodes before My Life with the Walter Boys. The 29-year-old actor plays the role of Will Walter. He is the eldest of the seven boys in the house. He is also the one who extends a friendly welcome to Jackie when she arrives at the home.

4) Hayley Young: Zoë Soul (age 28)

Fans of The Purge franchise will recognize Zoë Soul from the second installment. She played the role of Cali Sanchez, the 17-year-old daughter of Eva Sanchez, the waitress. The 28-year-old actor plays Hayley Young in My Life with the Walter Boys. Even though she is not related to the family by blood, she is engaged to Will, which makes her a part of the Walter family.

5) Cole Walter: Noah Lalonde (age 25)

Given how Cole Walter plays an essential role in the love triangle in My Life with the Walter Boys, it was imperative for the casting to be right. Noah is an underrated actor many viewers may not recognize, but he has worked on notable projects such as Deer Camp '86 (2022) and Criminal Minds (2022). The 25-year-old actor does a great job playing the athletic brother who starts to fancy Jackie.

6) Danny Walter: Connor Stanhope (age 25)

Fans will find it interesting that Connor Stanhope played a young Lex Luthor in the superhero show Smallville. He has also appeared in Garage Sale Mysteries (2016), When Calls the Heart (2014) and more. In My Life with the Walter Boys, the 25-year-old actor dons the role of Danny, one of Jackie's adoptive brothers.

7) Nathan Walter: Corey Fogelmanis (age 24)

24-year-old Corey Fogelmanis plays Nathan Walker in My Life with the Walter Boys. He is also one of Jackie's adoptive brothers. Fogelmanis started performing on stage when he was only six years old. He has appeared in several shows and feature films and is best known for playing the role of Farkle in the comedy show Girl Meets World (2014).

8) Alex Walter: Ashby Gentry (age 22)

Horror fans may recognize Ashby Gentry from the anthology series Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2019). Like Noah Lalonde, Gentry also plays one of Jackie's romantic interests in My Life with the Walter Boys. Unlike Cole, he isn't exactly the outdoorsy type. Instead, he enjoys spending his time reading books and learning.

9) Jackie Howard: Nikki Rodriguez (age 21)

For 21-year-old Nikki Rodriguez, this is not the first time she has appeared on a Netflix series. Fans will recognize her from On My Block, wherein she was part of the final season.

There have been many cases wherein YA adaptations have boosted the careers of its lead actors. Nikki hopes that playing Jackie in My Life with the Walter Boys will help her showcase her skills to a global audience and leave a lasting impression.

10) Skylar: Jaylan Evans (age 18)

The young actor debuted on Netflix with My Life with the Walter Boys. He plays the role of Skylar, who is heavily invested in becoming the valedictorian. After Jackie joins the school, he becomes her friend. It is interesting to note that Jaylan voiced the characters of Condor and Gem in the animated show Spirit Rangers (2022), which was meant for young viewers.

My Life with the Walter Boys is a must-watch adaptation as these talented actors bring the story to life with their impressive chemistry despite the difference in their age groups.