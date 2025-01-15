Is ‘Big Daddy 2’ with Adam Sandler and Cole Sprouse releasing in 2025? Viral poster debunked

A rumor circulated online recently that a sequel of the 1999 comedy film Big Daddy starring Adam Sandler and Cole Sprouse in pivotal roles is in the making and will be released later this year. The claim first surfaced on the YODA BBY ABY page on Facebook on January 12, 2025.

The post contained a poster featuring Cole Sprouse having his arm around Adam Sandler, while a baby stroller lay on the side. Meanwhile, the duo stood against the New York City skyline. The words, “BIG DADDY 2” were written alongside the names of Sandler, Sprouse, and their Big Daddy co-star, Joey Lauren Adams.

“Who needs parenting books when you’ve got Grandpa Sonny and his terrible advice?” the text inside the poster read.

Meanwhile, YODA BBY ABY captioned their Facebook post:

“BIG DADDY 2!!! SONNY AND FRANKENSTEIN!!! Big Daddy 2 is here, and the laughs are bigger than ever. Cole Sprouse stars as Julian, now a new dad navigating life after tragedy, with Adam Sandler’s Sonny stepping in once again as the ultimate father figure. With baby hijinks, heartfelt moments, and hilarious clashes between Sonny and Joey Lauren Adams’ Layla, this unforgettable comedy hits cinemas in July 2025 — don’t miss it.”

The post garnered severe traction online earning over 79,000 reactions, 8,900 comments, and 30,000 shares in under 72 hours.

However, the now-viral rumor has turned out to be fake. As mentioned in the bio of YODA BBY ABY, the content on its Facebook page is parodical, seemingly meant for virality and sensationalism.

“I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks, and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news,” the description read.

Besides, there’s no official confirmation from any verifiable source about a plan to make a sequel of Big Daddy.

Adam Sandler is not making Big Daddy 2

The original Big Daddy movie was released in 1999 as a family-oriented comedy-drama directed by Dennis Dugan. It was written by Steve Franks, Tim Herlihy, and Adam Sandler from a story conceived by Franks. Sid Ganis and Jack Giarraputo produced the film.

The plot revolves around Adam Sandler’s character Sonny Koufax who despite having a reputation for being irresponsible takes charge of a five-year-old boy, Julian McGrath, played by Cole Sprouse, and his twin brother, Dylan. While initially, he adopts Julian to impress his girlfriend who left him for an older man, eventually, he decides to become the parent the boy needs.

Now, more than two and a half decades later, the fake poster circulating online of Big Daddy 2 has sparked anticipation among fans, who’re hopeful about a sequel. However, the odds of that happening are almost zero.

As per The Direct, in July 2024, producer Sid Ganis and scriptwriter Steve Franks told The Hollywood Reporter during an interview that back in time, they discussed the possibility of making a follow-up Big Daddy film. However, eventually, the whole team decided against it.

"There are always rumblings about a sequel when a movie is a smash hit. But thank goodness, we knew better. It’s better that 'Big Daddy' is what it is," Ganis noted at the time.

In contrast, Franks shared that if a sequel/series was ever to be made, he would be “the first one to line up,” as the first one was “such a fun field to play in.” He added being “interested in revisiting” but didn’t mention a solid plan.

As for Adam Sandler, he shared with Entertainment Tonight in 2019 at the premiere of his film, Uncut Gems, that he had no plans to make a Big Daddy part 2. About reuniting with Sprouse, the actor added he “won’t do that to him” as he was confident Cole was “doing fine” on his own in his career.

The sequel to Adam Sandler’s 1996 comedy-sport movie Happy Gilmore is currently in post-production. Happy Gilmore 2 is slated for a November 2025 release on Netflix.

