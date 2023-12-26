Is Black Manta really dead in Aquaman 2? Exploring the fate of the villain in the franchise

One important DCEU character's demise has been hinted at in Aquaman 2. In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Jason Momoa's character Arthur Curry is the target of David Kane, also known as Black Manta (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

The villain wants to exact retribution, following the events of the first film. Manta finds the fabled Black Trident of Atlantis, which is the key to the "Lost Kingdom" of Necrus. Manta is possessed by Kordax, the brother of King Atlan, after he picks up the trident.

The DCEU formally ends with Aquaman 2, creating new opportunities for James Gunn's reinvention to reignite excitement and intrigue for fans worldwide.

We're here to talk about the possible passing and future of a significant DCU villain as the movie closes out strongly. Thus, beware of spoilers.

Black Manta’s tragic fate in Aquaman 2

Expand Tweet

Even with lengthy reshoots, (which were done due to the upcoming James Gunn reboot), Aquaman 2 concludes the 10-year run of the DCEU. Our titular hero of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom fights the Black Manta, the nemesis of the Atlantean from the previous film who comes back to get revenge on Arthur Curry. The battle with Manta reaches a feverish pitch by the time of Aquaman 2's ending.

After obtaining the fabled Black Trident, the vindictive antagonist Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is taken over by the malevolent soul of Kordax, the ruler of the vanished nation of Necrus.

For the operation of his fleet of antiquated Atlantean weaponry and vehicles, Kordax plans to have Manta and his pirates capture reserves of a fuel source known as "Orichalcum" from Atlantean vaults.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, since King Atlan used blood magic to lock his Black City and Kordax himself in ice centuries ago, Black Manta requires the blood of any of Atlan's offspring to liberate Kordax and his Black City from the icy prison.

Additionally, if Black Manta discovers the Lost Kingdom of Necrus and breaks the aforementioned curse that has been put upon it, Kordax swears to get him the revenge on Aquaman he so desperately is looking for.

So, Black Manta makes the grave error of pursuing Arthur Jr. (Aquababy) instead of Aquaman and Orm to obtain blood to break this curse.

Arthur Jr. is taken by Black Manta to Necrus, beneath the Antarctic ice, where he is ready to sacrifice the infant in order to liberate Kordax. But Arthur Jr. is saved from harm when Aquaman, Mera, Orm, and the others reach just in time to thwart Black Manta and his nefarious scheme.

Expand Tweet

After that, Aquaman and Black Manta engage in their so-called-for fight. Aquaman, however, manages to defeat Manta but then Orm is taken over by the evil soul of Kordax.

By overcoming Aquaman and smearing the blood of his brother on the altar, Orm releases Kordax from his confinement. But Arthur stops Kordax's malicious ambitions once and for all by tossing both King Atlan's and the Black Trident at the tyrant.

Following Kordax's downfall and Necrus' devastation, pandemonium ensues, drawing Black Manta into a crevice underneath the frozen waters. As a result, Black Manta slips through the cold floor crack that the villain is clinging to in order to survive.

Expand Tweet

Aquaman volunteers to rescue his foe in a noble display. He approaches the crack on his knees and extends a helping hand to Black Manta. But Manta doesn't extend a hand, falling to his doom beneath Necrus' collapsing rubble.

Although Manta's death is not explicitly stated in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it is implied by his dire circumstances and the absence of any powers he once had due to the black trident that the villain died.

Manta is unwilling to take the hand of his foe in Aquaman 2 because of his animosity against the Superhero. After Arthur killed Black Manta's father in the first movie, the antagonist vowed to exact retribution on the Atlantean king. Therefore, Manta's pride prevents him from accepting Aquaman's assistance.

Expand Tweet

The conclusion of Aquaman 2 thus ends the renowned superhero's adversary in the DCEU, neither confirming his death nor offering any indication that he lived. Now that the even though the old DCEU has also come to an end and there seems to be no plans for an Aquaman 3, this may not mean the end for Black Manta, even though he’s very much dead.

A rebooted DC universe could revive the character as Arthur’s nemesis once again, maybe fans mayhaps even see an iteration of the Legion of Doom in James Gunn’s DCU.

Only time will tell where Manta’s fate lands him next. For now, fans can watch Aquaman 2 in theatres.