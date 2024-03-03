Is Chanel DiMera pregnant on Days of Our Lives? Rumors explored

Rumors have been swirling among fans of the popular soap opera Days of Our Lives regarding the character Chanel DiMera's potential pregnancy. A teaser of the soap opera left fans questioning Chanel DiMera's fate.

Chanel's character on the show has been engaged in several plotlines, such as co-founding a bakery with Allie and delving into her character's sexual fluidity, which has struck a chord with the audience.

In the ongoing storyline, Chanel, played by Raven Bowens, appeared to sport a significant baby bump, leaving viewers curious about the character's journey after her relationship rekindled with Johnny DiMera. However, there are currently no hints, indications, or official announcement from the show creators suggesting that Chanel is expecting. As of now, Chanel is not pregnant.

Who plays Chanel on Days of Our Lives?

Chanel Dupree DiMera, a character on the soap opera Days of Our Lives, is currently played by Raven Bowens. Earlier, actress Precious Way essayed the role of Chanel for a brief time. She made her debut on the show on 25 March 2021. Then after Precious Way's exit, Raven Bowens took over the role on 6 July 2021.

Born on 24 March 1995, in San Diego, California, Raven Bowens is not only an actress but also a producer, recognized for her work in productions like All Rise (2019), Future Man (2017), and Insecure (2016).

Before joining Days of Our Lives, Bowens appeared in various television series, showcasing her versatility and talent. With a background in theater, Bowens starred in an acclaimed performance of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing.

She transitioned to screen acting with her debut appearance in an episode of a series called The Industry in 2009. The actress is also passionate about athletics and has contributed to community initiatives, such as establishing a cheerleading program for inner-city youth in South Central Los Angeles, as stated in her biography on IMDb.

The character’s journey on Days of Our Lives

Chanel's arrival in Salem sparked a series of events, including unexpected romantic encounters and business ventures. From her impulsive marriage to Xander Kiriakis to her brief fling with Allie Horton, Chanel's love life was tumultuous.

She sparked a bond with Claire and Tripp while encountering family issues with her mother, Paulina. However, her attention turned to her friend Allie, leading to a brief romance. Despite Allie's reconciliation with Tripp, Chanel and Allie opened Sweet Bits Bakery, finding success.

While going through heartbreak and seeking solace, Chanel turned to Allie, further complicating their relationships. Amidst turmoil, Chanel faced a choice between Tripp and Johnny. Conflicts with family and friends, including Claire Brady and Tripp Dalton, tested her loyalty throughout the show,

Current developments

Last month, viewers saw Chanel returning home, after spending the night with Johnny DiMera, to find Paulina and Abe. Paulina informed her that her cancer was more aggressive than they had initially thought, prompting surgery to be moved up.

Concerned about the timing, Chanel asked when the surgery would take place. That's when Johnny burst through the door, eager to discuss wedding plans. Upon hearing about Paulina's impending surgery, Johnny and Chanel assured her of their unwavering support. While they discussed wedding plans, the hospital called to reschedule the surgery for the following morning, coinciding with the wedding.

Johnny suggested postponing the wedding, but Paulina refused. Chanel insisted on delaying the ceremony until Paulina could attend. Despite Paulina's objections, Johnny and Abe supported Chanel's decision.

Eventually, Paulina relented and went to rest, followed by Abe, while Johnny shared an idea with Chanel.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.