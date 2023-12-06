Is Christopher Nolan involved in a James Bond project? Director clarifies rumors

Oppenheimer fame director Christopher Nolan recently denied his involvement in the upcoming James Bond film, leaving fans disappointed. The news comes after years of speculation on the celebrated director's involvement in the 007 project, with him expressing the desire to helm the series on multiple occasions.

In an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast earlier this year, Nolan had stated his admiration towards the Bond films sharing how the influence of those films was "embarrasingly apparent" in his filmography. He added how he aspired to work on the Bond films, calling it an "amazing privilege" to direct one.

You can watch the complete interview here:

"Sadly no": Christopher Nolan denies working on the next Bond film

The publication had invited Christopher Nolan as part of celebrations for the home video release of his magnum opus Oppenheimer where he spoke about the theatrical success of the film with a box office collection of over $900 million. He also talked about how Hollywood is becoming more and more dependent on franchises and emphasised the importance of keeping films original.

In an interview with the Associated Press recently, the director revealed his involvement in the next Bond movie. Here, he addressed the long-standing conjecture by stating there was "no truth to those rumors", thereby stalling all talks on his involvement in the Bond film.

For years now, Christopher Nolan has been touted to take on the 007 series. The filmmaker's exceptional technical brilliance and compelling storytelling in projects such as the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception (2010), Dunkirk (2017), and the spy thriller Tenet (2020) undoubtedly made him the ideal choice to revamp the dying Bond universe which was last unveiled two years ago in No Time to Die (2021).

While the latest refutation from the filmmaker provoked a response from fans, Nolan had previously acknowledged the limitations of working on the project. In July 2023 he stated how working on a character like James Bond has its own sets of constraints and that it requires a full commitment from its makers.

He said:

"When you take on a character like that you’re working with a particular set of constraints…You wouldn’t want to take on a film without being fully committed to what you bring to the table creatively. So as a writer, casting, everything — it’s a full package."

"A big part of the economics of Hollywood": Christopher Nolan on Hollywood franchises

Despite not joining the Bond universe, the filmmaker stressed about the importance of franchise films in the industry. Responding to director Martin Scorsese's months-old remark on fighting back against comic book movie culture, Nolan shared that franchises have always been a "big part of the economics of Hollywood" and "paved way for other productions".

However, Christopher Nolan also added that it is the responsibility of filmmakers to bring originality to their work and cater to the audience's want to see something new. He said,

"There’s always a balance in Hollywood between established titles that can assure a return in audience and give people more of what they want...A healthy ecosystem in Hollywood is about a balance between the two things."

Meanwhile, Bond 26 is expected to be released by 2025.