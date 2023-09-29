"We've got to save Cinema": Martin Scorsese explains how movies and comics are ruining a generation

Ahead of the release of his next feature film Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese sat with a popular American publication GQ to talk about it and several other aspects of the film industry. The ace filmmaker is awaiting the premiere of his next motion picture on October 20, 2023. In the interview, he shared feelings about his upcoming film and blasted popular media franchise Marvel yet again.

Calling out comic book entertainment, the veteran director started by saying:

“The manufactured content isn’t really cinema.”

He rued the influence this genre of movies have had on several generations and culture at large. Scorsese said:

“The danger there is what it’s doing to our culture…Because there are going to be generations now that think movies are only those—that’s what movies are.”

The director added that they have "got to save cinema" for which they should "fight back stronger."

Martin Scorsese terms comic book entertainment ‘manufactured content’

Martin Scorsese was in conversation with GQ where he once again lambasted comic book-based franchise movies that Marvel produces. The Academy Award-winning director somewhat reiterated his comments from 2019 when he had wondered:

“It’s manufactured content. It’s almost like AI making a film. And that doesn’t mean that you don’t have incredible directors and special effects people doing beautiful artwork. But what does it mean?”

Martin Scorsese continued by asking:

“What do these films, what will it give you? Aside from a kind of consummation of something and then eliminating it from your mind, your whole body, you know? So what is it giving you?”

This time, he didn’t squarely blame the firms that churn out comic book-based movies. The octogenarian lashed out at the way the industry workings have changed over the years as well. He pointed out that studios are not interested in supporting unique voices and personal ideas anymore.

Martin Scorsese said:

“(Studios are not) interested any longer in supporting individual voices that express their personal feelings or their personal thoughts and personal ideas and feelings on a big budget. And what’s happened now is that they’ve pigeonholed it to what they call indies.”

So, what’s the solution Scorsese suggested to tackle the issue? The Taxi Driver helmer said a stronger fight at the “grassroots level” is the need of the hour. He stated:

“We have to then fight back stronger. And it’s got to come from the grassroots level. It’s gotta come from the filmmakers themselves. And you’ll have, you know, the Safdie brothers, and you’ll have Chris Nolan, you know what I mean? And hit ’em from all sides, and don’t give up. Go reinvent. Don’t complain about it. But it’s true because we’ve got to save cinema.”

Martin Scorsese’s previous comments from 2019 had drawn a lot of criticism. It remains to be seen how much flak he receives this time. For now, he’s awaiting the release of his directorial, Killers of the Flower Moon next month, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone.