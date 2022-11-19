The brand new Spider-Man series Silk: Spider Society is underway and will arrive on Amazon Prime Video and MGM+. Angela Kang, who has been acting as the showrunner for the popular apocalyptic series The Walking Dead, will be helming the upcoming spin-off series.

The confusion regarding the entire deal rose from the fact that the new series will first have to premiere on a linear network, in this case, MGM+. The streaming platform will be the first window in the United States, after which the series will arrive on the US Amazon’s Prime Video. Following this, the series will debut internationally on Prime Video in a total of 240 countries and other territories.

However, ever since the news was dropped on Twitter, several Spider-Man fans have been left confused as they demanded clarification regarding the partnership and the culmination process for the upcoming series. One Twitterati wrote:

"Is it connected to Sony verse.. mcu.. spiderverse-verse.. ? It has PL and CM so maybe but like mgm+?? What's going on"

Enrique Cervantes @EnriqueCervanIX @DiscussingFilm Is it connected to Sony verse.. mcu.. spiderverse-verse..? It has PL and CM so maybe but like mgm+?? What’s going on @DiscussingFilm Is it connected to Sony verse.. mcu.. spiderverse-verse..? It has PL and CM so maybe but like mgm+?? What’s going on https://t.co/KM489BZjGn

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment on the release of Silk: Spider Society on Disney+ and MGM+

While the news of the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off series should have been reason enough to celebrate for fans, the Chris Miller and Phil Lord-produced Silk: Spider Society has created more confusion than excitement on Twitter. The two executive producers have earlier served in the same position for 2018's Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Besides them, Amy Pascal will also be joining the production staff of the series.

However, with the release of Silk: Spider Society on Disney+ and MGM+, many fans have come forward to express their disappointment, with some Twitteratis commenting that the series is going to flop as the producers are "wasting people's money, efforts, time & talents."

Nefarious Nabbit Facts @FactsNabbit @DiscussingFilm the fact that we're getting a whole Spider-Man Cinematic Universe without Spider-Man is hilarious lmfao @DiscussingFilm the fact that we're getting a whole Spider-Man Cinematic Universe without Spider-Man is hilarious lmfao

T.C.TrillzBeats @Treylin2014 @DiscussingFilm Release it on a better streaming service or I won’t be watching it. No point for this crap @DiscussingFilm Release it on a better streaming service or I won’t be watching it. No point for this crap

Fred PantPleat @miCman3a @DiscussingFilm My entire savings says this will be a heap of trash @DiscussingFilm My entire savings says this will be a heap of trash

Armando @w1ll1a23 @DiscussingFilm I don’t like this, Sony hasn’t shown capable of using Spider-Man ip properly @DiscussingFilm I don’t like this, Sony hasn’t shown capable of using Spider-Man ip properly

JustAnotherJaggedMan🔞 @MrIppikodoku @DiscussingFilm Seriously? Even MGM has its own freakin’ subscription service now?!🤦🏾‍♂️ @DiscussingFilm Seriously? Even MGM has its own freakin’ subscription service now?!🤦🏾‍♂️

It is quite understandable that several fans are concerned about the project because of its streaming platform choice. They think it will be a waste of a potentially good Spider-verse character. One fan has even pointed out that having a whole Spider-Man universe without the said superhero diminishes the whole point of having a movie surrounding him.

Learn all about the new Spider-Man spin-off series Silk: Spider Society

A still of Silk, aka Cindy Moon, from Marvel Comics (Image Via Marvel)

The upcoming live-action series will be based on Marvel character Silk, aka Cindy Moon, a Korean-American superhero who was bitten by the same kind of spider that had bitten Peter Parker, generating the Spider-Sense within her. This enabled her to develop web-shooting abilities, remarkable speed, agility, and extraordinary superhuman strength.

According to IGN, while talking about the upcoming project, showrunner Angela Kang said:

"I'm beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career,” said Kang. “I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive into my first challenge—bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen."

A still of Silk, aka Cindy Moon, from Marvel Comics (Image Via Marvel)

Humberto Ramos and Dan Slott are the original creators of Marvel character Silk. Additionally, Silk: Spider Society will be the first show in a new franchise of exciting Spider-Man spin-offs headed toward Prime Video. It is all part of a multi-series agreement

Despite the confusion and concerns of fans, it is safe to say that it will be interesting to see how the upcoming Spider-Man sin-off series turns out.

Poll : 0 votes