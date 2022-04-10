Marvel Unlimited April 2022 releases: 5 most interesting comic pieces to look forward to

Marvel Unlimited is a digital comic book service that gives subscribers the privilege to get the latest comic books just three months after the release. Readers also get the opportunity to get through Infinity comics, the Marvel Unlimited app exclusive. The exceptional subscription service can be accessed through the web, or you can access the app on your iPhone, iPad, and selected Android devices.

By getting the subscription, you get to uncover your favorite characters and series, or you can also get personalized recommendations and reading guides. Marvel Unlimited is getting some fantastic releases this April, and here are five such releases that you should look forward to reading.

The Marvel comic pieces that will make their way to Marvel Unlimited app in April

1) Death of Doctor Strange #4

Doctor Strange #4 sees a younger version of Doctor Strange (Image via Marvel)

The comic book was written by Jed Mackay and penciled in by Lee Garbett. Apart from them, Death of Doctor Strange #4 features coloring by Antonio Fabela and involves Cory Petit for lettering. The five-unit series is set after the death of the sorcerer supreme, Doctor Strange. It got added to Marvel Unlimited on April 4.

Strange's murder caused a massive loss to the universe as the magical wall created by him protecting the Earth fell, making the alternate realities' threat enter the planet. When to solves the mystery of his future self's death, a young Doctor Strange arrives.

2) Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1

Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1 sees Elektra as Daredevil (Image via Marvel)

In Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1, Elektra becomes a symbol of hope by taking on the title of Daredevil. Like the Daredevil we are familiar with, Elektra works to save the people of New York, and at the same time, she takes a vow not to kill anyone.

However, things won't be easy for her as a dark force that only wants to destroy the world will stand in her way. So, it's interesting to see how the world's most excellent hunter would take on this challenge.

Rafael De Latorre and Chip Zdarsky joined hands to give us the special issue of Daredevil: Woman Without Fear. The debut issue of the comic came out on January 12, 2022, and will be arriving on Marvel Unlimited on April 18.

3) She-Hulk #1

She-Hulk #1 is written by Rainbow Rowell (Image via Marvel)

Written by Dan Slott and penciled in by Juan Bobillo, She-Hulk #1 finds a place at Marvel Unlimited on April 25. She-Hulk #1 was published on January 19, 2022.

The comic's storyline shows how Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, is on a path to rebuild her life. She is back to connecting with her friends and family while also trying to take care of her career. No matter how hard Jennifer tries to lead a simple life, some powerful enemies will always try to drag her down.

So, if you are someone who wants to see She-Hulk's human struggle, you should look forward to reading the comic's first issue when it arrives on the Marvel Unlimted app on April 25.

4) Silk #1

Silk #1 was published on January 19, 2022 (Image via Marvel)

Silk gives us Cindy Moon's version of the web-spinning superhero, and it's one of those Marvel comics that every Spider-Man fan should read. The comic book issue shows Cindy's struggle to find a place for herself in this massive world already filled with powerful superheroes.

While dealing with her private life, Cindy had to fight a dark force with no knowledge of how to stop it. During her battle against this enemy, Cindy also learns about dark Korean magic that could bring the world to its knees.

So, if Spider-Hero and magic feel intriguing enough, you should look forward to Silk's Marvel Unlimited release on April 25.

5) Fantastic Four #39

Fantastic Four #39 is written by Dan Slott (Image via Marvel)

We've seen every member of the Fantastic Four fight several powerful enemies. However, the 39th issue of the Fantastic Four comic book gives us a good look at the first Mister Fantastic and Invisible Girl's personal life. As the duo went through a crisis, characters like She-Hulk, The TVA, The Watcher, and our beloved Nick Fury made their appearance.

So, it's one of those comic book issues that surprise you with some exciting guest appearances. And honestly, there's no better feeling than seeing some of our heroes appearing together.

The Fantastic Four #39 was published on January 12, 2022, and will be released on the app on April 18.

Edited by Srijan Sen