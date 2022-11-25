Is Dollar General open on Thanksgiving? Hours, deals, and more explored 

You're in luck if you want to visit your neighborhood Dollar General on Thanksgiving as it will be open on November 24, 2022. In addition to being open on the holiday, the store will also remain open later than usual, staying open until 10 p.m. local time.

In 2021, Dollar General adopted a similar strategy by being open on Thanksgiving to accommodate customers who needed to visit the store. Because Dollar General is one of the few retailers that will be open on Thanksgiving, you can definitely turn to them if you're short on an ingredient and need to make some shopping errands for the holiday season.

A look at different deals offered by Dollar General on Thanksgiving 2022

Even the most intrepid shoppers will be drawn in by the deals Dollar General is offering on Thanksgiving One Day.

Customers can immediately save $15 on a Toastmaster slow cooker or air fryer, while three 12-packs of pop (Dr. Pepper, 7 Up, Canada Dry, A&W, Sunkist, etc.) can be purchased for $10.

Shoppers can also save 50% on artificial Christmas trees, lights, toppers, tree skirts, and ornaments if they intend to shop for holiday essentials.

From November 24 to 26, 2022, the store is offering a selection of buy one, get one kid's toys for 75% off, a Moto E Android phone for 50% off, Nokia C100 and AT&T phones for 20% off, wide range of retail gift cards for 20% off, as well as tons of discounts on food and other necessities.

Thanksgiving often draws last-minute consumers looking for holiday decorations or a meal component they forgot to buy. To accommodate these customers, many pharmacies and drug stores remain open on Thanksgiving, albeit their hours may be limited.

For instance, Cabela's, Bass Pro Shops, Michaels, Old Navy, Sears, Whole Foods, and Family Dollar (Dollar General's main competitor) will all be open on November 24.

Grocery Stores that are CLOSED on Thanksgiving 2022

Many firms give their employees the day off on Thanksgiving so they could spend the holiday with their friends and relatives. A confirmed list of companies that will close on Thursday is provided below:

Acme Market

Food Lion

The Fresh Market

The Giant Company

Giant Food

Harris Teeter

H-E-B

Meijer

Piggly Wiggly

Ralphs

Safeway

Stop & Shop

Vons

Wegmans

Whole Foods Market

Since Thanksgiving is a public holiday in the US, several services, like banking, will be unavailable until Friday. Similarly, the US Postal Service will not be making any deliveries on Thursday, November 23, in observance of Thanksgiving Day.

However, on Black Friday 2022, both mandatory and elective services will resume regular operations.

