BET+'s upcoming holiday movie, The Sound of Christmas, will arrive on the channel on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The movie centers on a struggling music teacher and chronicles her relationship with a widower. The official synopsis of the movie, according to BET Press Room, reads:

''A down-on-her-luck music teacher leads a wealthy widower away from his gold-digging girlfriend and back to love and music during the Christmas holidays.''

The film features Ne-Yo and Serayah in the lead roles along with many others in key supporting roles. The Sound of Christmas is written and directed by Booker T. Mattison.

BET+'s The Sound of Christmas cast list: Ne-Yo and others feature in key roles in upcoming holiday film

1) Ne-Yo as Quentin

Ne-Yo plays the role of Quentin, a rich widower, in The Sound of Christmas. After his mother hires a live-in nanny for his two kids, Quentin's life changes forever.

Ne-Yo looks stunning in the trailer and is seen slipping into his role with absolute ease. He has appeared in numerous shows and films over the years like Hip Hop Family Christmas, They're Trying to Kill Us, Step Up, and Red Tails, to name a few.

2) Serayah as Montana

Serayah dons the role of Montana in the film and looks quite impressive in the film's trailer as a struggling music teacher who begins working as a nanny to Quentin's two kids. Quentin eventually falls in love with her.

Apart from The Sound of Christmas, Serayah is best known for her performance in the popular musical drama series, Empire, where she played the role of singer Tiana Brown, for which she received high praise from viewers and critics. Serayah's other TV/film credits include Burning Sands, Black Mafia Family, Kingdom Business, and True Story.

3) Draya Michele as Chloe

Draya Michele portrays the role of Quentin's girlfriend, Chloe, in The Sound of Christmas, with whom Montana shares a tough equation. The two don't seem to get along well with each other, and things get all the more complicated after Quentin falls in love with Montana.

Draya Michele appears briefly in the trailer and is expected to portray a gray character in the movie. Michele's other memorable appearances were in Star, All In, 'Til Death Do Us Part, and many more.

Apart from Ne-Yo, Serayah, and Draya Michele, the new Christmas flick also stars several other actors essaying significant supporting/minor roles like:

Roxzane T. Mims as Estelle

Alijah Kai as Deirdre

Blake James as Daniel

The Sound of Christmas' official trailer briefly reveals protagonist Montana's struggles as a music teacher. She decides to work as a nanny at a millionaire's home, which turns out to be a life-changing decision for her.

Based on the synopsis and trailer, fans can expect an emotionally and thematically rich holiday movie full of charming and likable characters dealing with various kinds of struggles and challenges in their lives.

You can watch the new holiday flick, The Sound of Christmas, on BET+ on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

