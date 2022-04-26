How many times has Ne-Yo been married? All about his wife and kids as singer remarries Crystal Renay

Ne-Yo recently tied the knot with Crystal Renay on April 24, 2022, following their separation two years ago. They exchanged vows on the rooftop of the new Resorts World complex in Las Vegas.

The venue was decorated with thousands of red roses and the singer opted for an eight-foot-tall cake with four different flavors. The wedding was attended by many popular television personalities like NeNe Leakes and Tammy Rivera.

The couple joyfully danced to Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud and Ne-Yo’s Miss Independent. Ne-Yo shared a clip on Instagram on Sunday stating that he was honored and happy to be in a good place with Crystal again.

Tracing Ne-Yo's relationship history

Shaffer Chimere Smith aka Ne-Yo gained recognition after writing Mario’s single Let Me Love You and released his debut album, In My Own Words, in 2016. He has had his fair share of ups and downs in the relationship department.

His relationship with Jesseca White went downhill once he discovered that he was not the father of her child, who was born in 2005.

In 2010, he mentioned in an interview that his girlfriend Monyetta Shaw and he were expecting their first child together. They welcomed a daughter, Madilyn Grace Smith, in November 2010. Shaw then gave birth to a boy, Mason Evan Smith, in October 2011. He announced their break up in 2012 via an Instagram post, claiming that it was a mutual agreement. However, Shaw disagreed and said that she was blindsided by his decision.

He announced his engagement to Crystal Renay in September 2015 and said that they were expecting a child. They got married in February 2016 and their son, Shaffer Chimere Jr., was born in March 2016. Renay gave birth to their son, Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, in June 2018.

Ne-Yo announced his separation from Renay in February 2020, but later withdrew the divorce case. They admitted that the pandemic had helped in their reconciliation.

He announced on Instagram in February 2021 that Crystal and he were expecting their third child. They welcomed a daughter, Isabella Rose Smith, in June 2021.

About Crystal Renay

Shaffer Chimere Smith and Crystal Renay have been together since 2015 (Image via Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Crystal Renay is a model with Facet Studio and she appeared on the reality show, About The Business. Renay loves cooking and shares recipes on her YouTube channel, Crystal’s Creations. Further details about her career and educational background are yet to be revealed.

Renay and Ne-Yo first met in 2015 when the latter was working on his album, Non-Fiction. They began dating each other two weeks after their meeting.

