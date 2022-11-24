BET+'s new Christmas movie, Holiday Hideaway, will air on the channel on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The film tells the story of a woman who's quite enthusiastic about celebrating the holidays. As per Bet Press, the official synopsis reads:

''Carly is the queen of holiday celebrations, but her mistletoe misstep sends her running to a Holiday Hideaway that teaches her the importance of family, forgiveness and fighting for love.''

The movie stars Camille Winbush, Vivica A. Fox, and many others in significant roles. The film is directed by Cole Patterson and written by Sharon Brathwaite.

BET+'s Holiday Hideaway cast: Camille Winbush and others promise a warm watch

1) Camille Winbush as Carly Stewart

Camille Winbush plays the lead role of Carly Stewart in Holiday Hideaway. In the film's preview, Winbush looks in fine form as she perfectly captures the various complex shades of her character with remarkable ease. Fans can expect her to deliver a memorable performance.

Besides Holiday Hideaway, Winbush has appeared in Everything But a Man, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and many more. She's also briefly appeared in popular shows like Criminal Minds and Grey's Anatomy.

2) Vivica A. Fox as Angela

Vivica A. Fox portrays the character of Angela in the upcoming holiday flick. Not many other details about her character are known at this point. Fox's other notable acting credits include The Wrong High School Sweetheart, The Wrong Blind Date, Aquarium of the Dead, The Wrong Prince Charming, and many more.

3) Novi Brown as Winnie

Novi Brown stars as Winnie in Holiday Hideaway. Details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps. Brown has starred in quite a few shows and films over the years, like The First Noelle, Spider, and Alone in the Dark, to name a few. She's also starred in Tyler Perry's Sistas and an episode of NCIS.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the movie also stars several others in important supporting/minor roles:

Reginald C. Hayes as Rufus

Leonard Earl Howze as George

Ella Joyce as Rose

Dan Martin as Thomas

Bechir Sylvain as Kevin

BET Networks dropped the official trailer for Holiday Hideaway on November 18, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of protagonist Carly Stewart's enthusiastic personality. It opens with a voiceover that says,

''I've always been the kind of girl who loves the holidays. And ever since back in the day, it's always been my mission to make the most of them.''

It sheds light on Stewart's love for Christmas and her love for her family. The trailer shows that some people around Stewart are baffled by her love for the holidays.

Overall, the trailer has a hopeful tone that fans of BET's other holiday flicks like The Christmas Clapback, Christmas Party Crashers, and A Wesley Christmas will undoubtedly enjoy. Fans can look forward to a charming and entertaining Christmas film that explores themes like love, family, and forgiveness.

Don't forget to watch Holiday Hideaway on BET+ on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

