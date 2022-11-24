The Christmas Clapback cast list: Nadine Ellis, Porscha Coleman, and others to star in BET+ holiday movie

The Christmas Clapback is the latest addition to BET+'s highly charming collection of Holiday special movies. The much-anticipated Christmas film is all set to make its debut exclusively on the popular streaming platform on Friday, November 25 at, 9:00 pm ET.

Joy Kecken and Christopher Oscar Pena are the writers of the brand-new movie, while Robin Givens is its director. Stargazer has produced The Christmas Clapback.

The movie will feature popular names such as Nadine Ellis, Candace Maxwell, and Porscha Coleman, among others. Without further ado, let's dive in and take a closer look at the lead cast list for The Christmas Clapback ahead of its arrival on BET+.

Lead cast list for The Christmas Clapback explored before movie debut on BET+

Nadine Ellis as Kira

Highly talented actress Nadine Ellis is all set to play the lead role of Kira in the upcoming BET+ Christmas movie, The Christmas Clapback. She is popular for her portrayal of the character Farrah Hightower in the 2021 TV movie Christmas for Sale, Lacey in the 2020 TV series Stuck with You, Georgina in the 2021 TV series Country Comfort, and Teresa Graham in the 2020 movie Influence.

Nadine Ellis has also been a significant part of several other noteworthy films, TV movies, and TV series, including Our Kind of People, All American, Warrior of Eight Flags, The Aerialist, Shameless, The Affair, Jane the Virgin, Iron Man 2, 500 Days of Summer, and many more.

Candace Maxwell as Jasmine

The renowned Caribbean-American model and actress Candace Maxwell will be seen playing the lead character Jasmine in the upcoming BET+ Holiday movie. The celebrity is best known for playing the pivotal role of Jasmine in the 2019 TV series Insatiable, Cassandra Haynes in the 2019 TV series Power, Naomi in the 2022 TV movie Imposters, and DJ Dime in the 2021 TV series All the Queen's Men.

Moreover, Candace Maxwell has been in a range of movies, TV series, and TV movies like Katy Keene, Polaroid Stories, Bad Dad Rehab, Engaged, Bodies, The Boss, Footloose, and more.

Porscha Coleman as Tisha

Well-known American TV host, dancer, singer, and actress, Porscha Coleman is all set to portray the character Tisha in The Christmas Clapback.

She made a name for herself by portraying the character Gloria in the 2021 TV series Paradise City, Mindy in the 2020 TV series Good Girls, Sierra in the 2019 TV series Last Call, and Sunny in the 2022 movie Maneater.

Porscha Coleman has also been a part of several notable movies, such as TV movies and TV series, including Living the Lyrics, In the Cut, Ballers, Anthem, You Can't Fight Christmas, Switched at Birth, and several others.

A still from The Christmas Clapback (Image Via BETNetworks/YouTube)

Apart from Ellis, Coleman, and Maxwell, the cast list for the movie also includes Kara Royster, Brandon Sutton, Eltony Williams, Lisa Arrindell, and a few others.

The official synopsis for the movie, given by BET, reads:

"Every year the three Miles sisters, Jasmine, Kira, and Tisha, battle each other for a chance to win the neighborhood Christmas Church Cook-Off competition. But when Aaliyah, the vivacious Social Media Influencer, enters the competition, the sisters must choose to rise together or fall divided."

The Christmas Clapback arrives on Friday, November 25, 2022, exclusively on BET+.

