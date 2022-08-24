Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons cast list: Who stars in BET + drama series?

Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons is a much-awaited and highly intriguing family-drama miniseries created by none other than the renowned author Carl Weber. It is all set to arrive exclusively on the streaming service BET + this Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 3:01 am EST.

Creator Carl Weber has also served as the screenplay writer for the limited series, and Trey Haley is the director. Matthew Head has given music to the highly engaging Family Drama limited series, while Kenneth Stipe has acted as the cinematographer.

Lana Bettencourt, Gregory Ramon Anderson, Veronica Nichols, and Jeff Lam are the producers of Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, and Carl Weber, ND Brown, and Maureen Guthman have served as the executive producers. According to the official synopsis for the upcoming limited series:

"It's the game of who will end up on top as the brewing feud between the ‘Brittons’ and the ‘Johnsons,’ where the difference between old and new money is very apparent in a quaint town they call "The Black Hamptons."

The promising cast list for Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons includes Lamman Rucker, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Elise Neal, Brian White, Karon Riley, Mike Merrill, Blac Chyna, Aaron D. Spears, Daya Vaidya, Cameo Sherrell, Franklin Ojeda Smith, Jordan Austin Smith, Jordan Smith, and a few others.

Without further ado, let's dive in and look at the lead cast list for Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons ahead of its premiere on BET +.

The lead cast list for Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons

Lamman Rucker as Anthony Johnson

American actor Lamman Rucker will be seen portraying the lead role of Anthony Johnson in the brand new family-drama limited series on BET +. Viewers have been eagerly waiting to see how his highly intriguing character portrayal will turn out.

The actor is best known for portraying the character T. Marshall Travers in As the World Turns, Garret Williams in All My Children, Chase in Half & Half, and Will Brown in Meet the Browns.

Over the years, he has also been a part of several other noteworthy TV series, including All of Us, House of Payne, Law & Order, Single Ladies, Greenleaf, South of Hell, and Mentoring Kings.

Rucker has also been a significant part of several notable movies, entailing Making Revolution, I'm Through with White Girls, Meet the Browns, Why Did I Get Married?, Ball Don't Lie, Why Did I Get Married Too?, The Undershepherd, N-Secure, Service to Man, and several others.

Vanessa Bell Calloway as Carolyn Britton

The critically acclaimed American actress Vanessa Bell Calloway will be seen playing Carolyn Britton in Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons.

The actress is well-known for playing Princess Imani Izzi in Coming to America, Jackie in What's Love Got to Do with It, Julia Hunter in Crimson Tide, and Diana Philips in Cheaper by the Dozen.

Calloway has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies, including Death Spa, Bébé's Kids (voice), The Inkwell, America's Dream, The Cherokee Kid, Daylight, Love Song, All About You, The Brothers, Love Don't Cost a Thing, Lakeview Terrace, The Last Fall, and several others.

She has also been a part of several notable TV series, entailing All My Children, Days of Our Lives, Equal Justice, Rhythm & Blues, Under One Roof, Orleans, Hawthorne, Dexter, This Is Us, Rizzoli & Isles, Grey's Anatomy, and several others.

Elise Neal as Sydney Britton

Highly talented American actress Elise Neal will be seen portraying the lead role of Sydney Britton in the upcoming limited drama series Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons.

She is best known for her roles as Yvonne Hughley in The Hughleys, Debra Graham in Mission to Mars, Yevette in Hustle & Flow, and Kathryn Munson in Logan.

The actress has also been a part of several notable movies, entailing Let It Be Me, Def Jam's How to Be a Player, Scream 2, The Rising Place, Paid in Full, Who's Watching the Kids, and several others.

Neal has also been a part of several noteworthy TV series, including Law & Order, SeaQuest DSV, ABC Afterschool Special, Hollywood Squares, All of Us, Private Practice, Living Single, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Scandal, Belle's, 25 Words or Less, and several others.

Other actors on the cast list for the limited series include Brian White as Jeffery Bowen, Karon Riley as Malcom Britton, Mike Merrill as Martin Britton, Blac Chyna as Karrin, Aaron D. Spears as Sergeant Lane, Daya Vaidya as Vanessa Britton, and several others.

Catch Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, premiering this Thursday, August 25, 2022, on BET +.

