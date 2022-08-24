What time will Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons air on BET+? Release date and more explored

Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, a brand new, highly gripping, and quite anticipated limited drama series, is all set to make its debut on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 3:01 am EST, exclusively on the streaming platform BET+.

The New York Times best-selling author Carl Weber is the writer and creator of the miniseries, while Trey Haley has served as the director of the BET+ limited family drama series. Kenneth Stipe is the cinematographer of the limited series, while Matthew Head has served as its music composer.

Gregory Ramon Anderson, Lana Bettencourt, Jeff Lam, and Veronica Nichols have served as the producers of the limited series. ND Brown, Carl Weber, and Maureen Guthman are the executive producers of Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons.

Since BET+ dropped the official trailer for the highly engrossing family drama miniseries, the audience has been eagerly waiting to witness how the interesting and intriguing story will unfold.

Without further delay, let's jump right in and find out all about Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, ahead of its arrival on BET+, this Thursday.

All about Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, before it debuts on BET+: Release date, what to expect, and more

The much-awaited and highly absorbing family-drama limited series, created by Carl Weber, will be released this Thursday, August 25, 2022, exclusively on BET+ at 3:01 am EST. It is going to be a four-part miniseries.

Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons captures the highs and lows of family drama taking place in the bizarre town of Sag Harbor, on Long Island, New York. The town is famously known as The Black Hamptons. The story is all set to chronicle the brewing cold-war between the "Johnsons" and the "Brittons" and the intense feud between new money and old money.

What can be expected from the BET + limited series?

The official synopsis for Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, released by BET+, reads:

"It's the game of who will end up on top as the brewing feud between the ‘Brittons’ and the ‘Johnsons,’ where the difference between old and new money is very apparent in a quaint town they call "The Black Hamptons."

By the looks of the official synopsis for the limited series, it is quite evident that the story is all about power-play and the race to the very top. It is safe to say that the miniseries is bound to take the audience on an intriguing and quite electrifying rollercoaster ride, full of drama.

How's the official trailer for the limited series looking and who stars in it?

BET + launched the official trailer for the upcoming limited drama series on August 5, 2022. Take a closer look at the official trailer for the miniseries here:

The official trailer for the miniseries provides the audience with some interesting glimpses of the brewing drama between the "Brittons" and the "Johnsons." It seems that for both the family, backing down is not an option. Without a shred of doubt, viewers are in for a thrilling journey into the world of family-feud.

Lamman Rucker, Elise Neal, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Brian White, Mike Merrill, Karon Riley, Blac Chyna, Daya Vaidya, Aaron D. Spears, Cameo Sherrell, Jordan Austin Smith, Franklin Ojeda Smith, Jordan Smith, and a few others will be seen as significant cast members of the four-part miniseries.

Don't forget to watch Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, arriving on Thursday, August 25, 2022, on BET+.

