Is Emily Roebling from The Gilded Age a real person? Her Genius in Brooklyn Bridge construction unraveled

In the latest episode of The Gilded Age, the historical drama delves into the unsung heroism of Emily Warren Roebling, a real-life figure whose brilliance in the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge takes center stage.

In Season 2, Episode 5, titled Close Enough to Touch, viewers witness the character of Emily Roebling, portrayed by Liz Wisan, navigating the challenges of overseeing the iconic bridge's completion in a male-dominated world.

As the narrative unfolds, the series sheds light on the genuine historical contributions of Emily Roebling, born in 1843, who played a pivotal role in managing the project when her husband, Washington Roebling, faced health challenges.

This exploration not only adds depth to the storyline but also unveils the remarkable accomplishments of a woman often overshadowed by the monumental engineering feat she helped bring to fruition.

Who Was Emily Roebling?

Emily Warren Roebling, portrayed in The Gilded Age, was a remarkable woman born in 1843 who played a pivotal role in the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge. While she did not physically build the bridge, her intellect and leadership were instrumental in its completion.

Expand Tweet

In 1865, she married civil engineer Washington Roebling, whose father, John A. Roebling, conceived the idea for the bridge. After John's death and Washington's contraction of caisson disease, Emily stepped into a key managerial role. Studying engineering alongside her husband, she took charge of the day-to-day operations, ensuring the realization of her father-in-law's vision.

Although not the sole architect, Emily's perseverance, understanding of engineering, and dedication kept the project on track. The Gilded Age accurately portrays her pivotal contributions, highlighting a woman's often-overlooked genius in the 19th-century construction of this iconic landmark.

Where Did The Gilded Age Film Its Version of the Brooklyn Bridge?

The Gilded Age filmed its rendition of the Brooklyn Bridge not in Brooklyn, but in Albany, New York. In Season 2, Episode 5, the production design team opted for 19th-century buildings in Albany, expanding beyond their Season 1 locations in Troy, NY.

The decision to use Albany allowed the team to find suitable interiors and exteriors that aligned with the storytelling needs, rather than strictly replicating the historical Roebling house.

The production designer, Scott Shaw, explained that they explored Albany for grand settings, and a particular house caught their attention for its age, wooden structure, and front porch. While it might not faithfully mirror the Roebling residence, this strategic choice allowed the show to capture the essence of the era while maintaining the narrative flexibility demanded by the storyline.