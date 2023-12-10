Is Eminem dead? A death date listed on google search sends interest into a frenzy

Netizens completely lost their minds when a rumor started circulating that one of the greatest rappers of all time, Eminem, had passed away. The rumor sprang up when the rapper's death date was alarmingly listed on Google as Sunday, December 10, 2023. It even showed that the rapper had passed away in Madison, Wisconsin.

The news spread like wildfire, and everybody wanted to get to the bottom of the seemingly sudden revelation. Fans, however, were able to breathe a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Slim Shady had not passed away. The rapper's Wikipedia page was edited to show that he died, which has since been fixed.

Eminem death hoax takes netizens on a roller coaster ride

Netizens woke up on Sunday to massive alarm bells ringing all around the internet as a simple Google search of Eminem showed that the rapper had died in Wisconsin on December 10, 2023.

Panicked tweets and posts filled social media as people tried to figure out if the news was true or not. However, people quickly calmed down when they learned that Em's page was simply edited.

The page was initially edited before December 10, so that would mean that the rapper passed away in the future, which is absurd. There is no verifiable source reporting the death of Eminem, and the rapper seems to be alive and well.

Moreover, the edited Wikipedia page has been fixed, so a quick search for Slim Shady will no longer reveal the date of his passing.

News of the rapper's death was a hoax, he did not die "tomorrow" (Image via X)

Calm immediately turned into outrage as users vowed to hunt down the person who edited the rapper's Wikipedia page and almost gave everyone a heart attack. People condemned the person who edited the page and showcased the different things they felt like doing to the person.

However, despite the seriousness of the situation, some people understood that the hoax was fake and immediately launched a plethora of memes regarding the uncanny situation. Some of the memes humorously showed how Slim Shady would react to the news. Here are a few X (formerly known as Twitter) reactions to the incident.

Eminem last posted on Instagram a week ago. The post was a simple promotion of vinyl and other clothing merchandise resulting from the rapper's collaboration with Fortnite. However, the comments section did not care about that at all, as people swarmed in to check if the rapper was alive and well. Concerned voices echoed the same question. Here are some of the comments under the post:

Netizens flooded the rapper's comments section (Image via Instagram/@eminem)

It is not the first time an Eminem death hoax has taken over the internet. This is not even the first Slim shady death hoax of 2023. Back in August of this year, an "R.I.P. Eminem" Facebook page claimed that the rapper had passed on August 19 at 11 am ET and amassed nearly a million likes.

A screenshot from a POV TikTok regarding the hypothetical death of the rapper that amassed over 4 million views (Image via TikTok)

This was also not helped by a plethora of TikTok videos, following the POV trend, showcasing reactions to the hypothetical death of the rapper. On August 20, even the rapper's representatives had to confirm that he did not pass away and was alive and well.