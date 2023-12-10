Is Khaby Lame dead? Viral social media claim explored 

Social media users were left shocked when rumors about popular internet personality Khaby Lame’s death started floating on social media. There were claims about Khaby being in a car accident, and dying. On the other hand, several YouTube videos are also claiming that Khaby has tragically passed away.

Khaby is not dead: Viral claim debunked as many users alleged that the internet personality has passed away. (Image via YouTube)

However, since there is no official confirmation on the same, the news cannot be verified and can be called a hoax. On the other hand, Khaby was seen active on most of his platforms until very recently.

He even posted an image of graffiti on the street on his Instagram stories, proving that the internet personality is alive and well.

Khaby Lame, born in March 2000, is a Senegalese-born Italian social media personality, who is known for his TikTok videos where he mocks complicated life hack videos.

Having more than 80 million followers on Instagram, he also has millions of being following him on other platforms like YouTube, TikTok, etc.

Khaby Lame is not dead

Death hoaxes are common on social media. From Lil Tay to Denise Welch to even Madonna, many articles spread fake news about popular celebrities and artists, which mislead the masses and many end up believing that the news is true.

As the news about Lame being in an accident started spreading on social media, the masses were left shocked, and many started resharing the post.

However, due to the lack of evidence and statements, the news can be called fake and untrue, as Khaby Lame is alive, and was not involved in any car accident.

Khaby Lame is one of the most popular TikTokers and internet celebrities, as he was also listed in Fortune’s 40 Under 40 in 2022, and in Forbes’ 30 Under 30.

Being the most followed TikToker, Khaby Lame surpassed Charli D’Amelio in 2023, as he has more than 162 million followers, along with 2.5 billion likes.

He started posting actively on social media during the COVID-19 time when he was laid off from his job. Lame rose to fame after he created multiple stitch videos with people showing complicated life hacks.

His silent videos and trademark hand gestures have become super popular on social media.

He has also done a voice cameo for the Italian version of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which was released last year, in 2022.

Born in Senegal, Khaby Lame’s family moved to Italy when he was an infant. He studied in Italy and then moved to Turin for work. He is engaged to his long-time partner Zaira Nucci, as the social media personality announced his engagement in October 2020.

While the news about Khaby Lame’s death is fake and untrue, it once again highlights the importance of verifying the news before sharing it, as it can lead to misleading the world on the internet.