Is Jason Nash engaged? Everything to know about Nivine Jay as YouTuber gets backlash after latest announcement

Jason Nash, the famous comedian and YouTube personality, stirred up social media as he announced his engagement to Nivine Jay. Posting the news on Instagram, Jason was all praise for her fiancée, as he said:

“I got engaged last week to the most magnificent person I have ever met. Nivine has changed me in so many ways and I haven’t been this happy in a long time. She’s gorgeous, smart, hilarious and does an excellent impression of me when I lose my SD cards.”

He also stated how he cannot wait to spend the rest of his life with Nivine. Nash said:

“Thank you for saving me. If not, I’d just be on the couch eating Pringles and watching Curb.”

Nivine Jay, the woman who just got engaged to Jason Nash, was in the spotlight for a long time as she once rejected Ben Affleck on Raya. Additionally, she is a stand-up comedian, an actress, and a model.

“She’s with you for the money”: Social media users bash Jason Nash’s engagement with Nivine Jay

While many were happy and ecstatic about the news of the couple getting engaged, a handful of people bashed the couple and speculated that Jay got engaged to Jason Nash only for his money.

One social media user commented on their picture and said:

“She’s with you for the money”

Many were also certain that the relationship might not even last for more than six months.

Another comment stated:

“Didn't they meet like 2 weeks ago on David's Snapchat”

Some netizens found the news of their engagement hard to believe.

Prior to his engagement and relationship with Nivine, Jason Nash was married to Marney Hochman as the couple tied the knot in 2007, but parted ways 10 years later, in 2017.

What is Nivine Jay’s net worth? More about Jason Nash’s fiancée

Nivine Jay gained popularity on social media after she posted a video where she spoke about rejecting Ben Affleck on Raya. She posted the video with the caption:

“Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram.”

The short video also has a clip of Ben, where he says:

“Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me!”

Nivine Jay has more than 81,000 followers on TikTok. As per IMDB, she has been featured in films and TV shows like The Donut Split and Space Juice. Apart from this, she has been a popular stand-up comedian, who often talked about her ex-boyfriends and her past relationships in her acts.

However, a few of her videos, where she made jokes on prostitu*on, r*pes, and how women “manipulate” men into paying for drinks and meals, were bashed on social media.

The 32-year-old is also an author, as she has published a book, Cry Baby. The book talked about the five stages of grief after a heartbreak. All of this has contributed to her net worth, which is almost $1 million as of 2022.

Additionally, many websites like Nextau suggest that Nivine has been earning big bucks through social media collaborations and promotions.

Apart from this, she has been in the news off and on for her relationships.

