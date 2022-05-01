Internet's guide to TikTok slang: meaning of FYP, POV, PFP, mid and more explained 

TikTok is one of the top downloaded social media apps in the world. The app's community is ever-growing, with its famous creators receiving life-altering opportunities. From being cast in movies to getting invitations to the Oscars, content creators from the app are achieving big feats.

With millions of users, the TikTok community has created numerous acronyms and platform-specific terms that confuse non-users. Creating short forms of frequently used words has been a part of the internet culture from the beginning. People use acronyms to convey feelings or opinions without writing long sentences. LOL, LMFAO and BRB are all examples of such acronyms. Some of these can be global, others can be community-specific. Here is a list of acronyms that are specific to the TikTok community.

Common TikTok acronyms and their meanings

1) FYP

Let’s begin with the a word that is arguably one of the most important terms of the platform. FYP is a term that is very niche for TikTok users. The full form for the acronym is For You Page. It is the explore page on the app, where users can find creators that they would like to follow. The FYP section helps creators get new views and followers, and it also helps trends go viral.

The FYP section is different for every individual, as it is curated by tracking a person's activity on the app.

2) POV

POV stands for Point Of View. The term is not isolated to the platform and has been in use for years on other social media platforms. Creators use this term to make reactionary videos. They put a text on the video that explains an imaginary situation and record themselves according to that.

For example, a person can make a POV video about winning a lottery. Their video will have a caption that goes something like "POV- you just won the lottery," and then they will record themselves reacting as if they had just heard the news.

3) PFP

PFP expands to become Profile Picture. Creators can use the acronym to point at someone’s icon on the app. The term is sometimes replaced with DP, which means a Display Picture. PFP and DP are not exclusive to the short video platform and are constantly used on multiple other social media outlets.

4) TW or FW

These terms refer to Trigger Warning or Flash Warning. Users put out a trigger warning when they feel that their content can activate someone's traumatic trigger. Videos that talk about ab*se, dr*gs, disease and death usually come with a TW. TikTokers put the the term along with the specifications in their videos. For example, "TW: Dr*g abuse," "TW: Self-inj*ry", etc

FW translates to Flash Warning. Flash warnings are given when a video contains flashing lights or filters that have a flashing effect. Videos with flashing lights can trigger neurological issues like epilepsy and migrane.

5) ASL

The term has been used on the internet since the era of Orkut and Myspace. It is used to denote Age-Sex-Location. Users refer to the term while questioning people for their basic information. However, the official meaning of the acronym is American Sign Language.

Internet users have also started to use the term ASL to express the phrase "as hell."

6) Mid

Mid is used to describe anything that is unimpressive and mediocre. The term became popular on TikTok after pro wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman was recorded saying:

“It’s called the Midwest, because every single thing in it is mid.”

Basic is another word that is used in the same context as mid.

7) Fruity

The term fruity is used to describe a person belonging to the LGBTQ+ community. The term was once deemed to be offensive, but that has changed overtime, with the Gay TikTok subculture reclaiming the word. It also comes to the rescue for people who do not like to use mainstream words like gay and lesbian. Some creators even use fruit emojis paired with the letter Y to signify the word.

8) SA

SA is used to mention S*xual Assault on the app. It is used not only to show sensitivity to the topic but also to avoid getting flagged or banned on TikTok. SA is usually accompanied by a TW (triger warning).

9) AS

j. brionne @j_brionne so I made an Adult Swim TikTok 🥸 so I made an Adult Swim TikTok 🥸 https://t.co/PkTnzfRjhu

The term AS comes from a TikTok trend from 2021, related to the TV programming block Adult Swim. Users created an advertisement or bump inspired by the channel, ending it with an [as] logo.

10) Pushing P

Pushing P was popularized by the hip-hop singer Gunna. He released a song of the same name in January 2022. There is a specific way to write the term, Pushing is written as is, but the P is supposed to be on a blue background.

The term is a popular phrase in the Bay Area and Texas that can mean anything from "being a player" to "paper." According to the singer, anyone doing the right thing and keeping things real is "Pushing P."

The Atlanta-based rapper took to Twitter to explain the term, saying,

"Risking your life to feed your family is P."

So, these were ten unique phrases from the realm of TikTok.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you know the meaning of all of these terms? Yes. No, but I do now. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava