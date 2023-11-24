Is Enrique Iglesias retiring from music? Singers announcement leaves internet divided

Spanish singer and songwriter Enrique Iglesias has declared the end of his musical journey, spanning an impressive 30-year career. Renowned for timeless hits like Hero, Iglesias, at the age of 48, is set to deliver his swan song with the upcoming album, Final (Vol. 2).

In an exclusive interview with TODAY.com on Wednesday, Iglesias disclosed,

"It’s finished. It’s actually coming out in February. It’s completely finished. What I want to do is shoot one or two videos right before the second leg of the tour and launch it."

Reflecting on the extensive period dedicated to crafting his farewell album, Iglesias shared,

"I’ve been working on this album for quite a bunch of years. And for me, it was always like I said, my final album… this is it. I don’t think — no, I know, I won’t be doing any more albums."

The sincerity in his words leaves no room for doubt, marking the end of an era in the world of music. The debut single from Final (Vol. 2), titled Así Es La Vida featuring Maria Beccera, was unveiled in October, offering fans a glimpse into the emotional depth and musical richness that characterize Iglesias's final album.

Fans around the globe are eagerly awaiting the release of this final masterpiece, which promises to be a fitting conclusion to the singer's illustrious career. Currently immersed in The Trilogy Tour alongside Ricky Martin and Pitbull since mid-October, the singer has been basking in the success of a career that has left an indelible mark on the industry.

Enrique Iglesias is a Spanish singer-songwriter with five Latin Grammys and 137 million records sold worldwide

Enrique Iglesias, born on May 8, 1975, in Madrid, Spain, is a globally acclaimed singer, songwriter, and actor. Enrique, the son of iconic Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, catapulted to international stardom with his debut album in 1995. He is renowned for his smooth vocals and captivating stage presence.

He has released numerous chart-topping albums and singles, earning him accolades such as the Grammy Award. With a career spanning decades, Iglesias has sold over 180 million records worldwide. His diverse musical repertoire includes pop, Latin, and dance genres, contributing to his widespread appeal.

Beyond music, Enrique has also dabbled in acting and philanthropy, making him a multifaceted artist with a lasting impact on the global entertainment scene.

As fans prepare to bid farewell to a musical legend, Enrique Iglesias leaves behind a legacy of chart-topping hits, sold-out arenas, and a profound impact on the hearts of millions. The upcoming album is poised to be a poignant tribute to a remarkable career that has resonated with audiences across generations.

As fans say, Adiós Enrique Iglesias, your music will forever echo in the hearts of your fans worldwide.