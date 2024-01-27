Is Fighter a rip-off of Tom Cruise's Top Gun? Explained

While Fighter shares some similarities with Tom Cruise's Top Gun, it is not e­xactly a copy. The Indian movie, dire­cted by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone­, faced some criticism after its traile­r came out as many thought the­ trailer remade famous sce­nes from Top Gun.

Nevertheless, it is important to note that the genre of fighter pilot films has certain common elements and themes. Although the film does, indeed, have some visual and thematic elements that are similar to Top Gun, it is also the first Indian aerial action film, which makes it a unique contribution to this particular genre.

The creators and advocates of the film believe that the movie should be treated with respect for its originality and significance for cinema and not dismissed as a copy.

The action film Fighter sparks comparisons and controversy over its resemblance to Top Gun

Whether Fighter is a rip-off of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun has been a point of discussion among netizens and critics alike. The controversy started at the point when the teaser of Fighter was shown with aerial action sequences, dynamic music and the iconic aviator glasses, similar to the Top Gun series.

The comparison only intensified when social media users started pointing out visual and thematic similarities between the two films, with some even calling the movie a “cheap copy” or “pirated version” of Top Gun. Critics observed that certain scenes, the style of cinematography, and even the overall atmosphere of the film seemed to be influenced.

The teaser introduced the characters- fighter pilots Patty (played by Hrithik Roshan), Minni (Deepika Padukone), and Rocky (Anil Kapoor). All of them were seen in G suits and aviator sunglasses, a clear reference to the iconic fighter pilot style popularized by Top Gun.

The action scenes, with powerful fighter jets maneuvering through the sky, strongly resemble the aerial sequences that made Top Gun famous. Specific moments, like Patty flying down and a massive explosion closely capture the high-energy action and daring stunts that define Top Gun.

Furthermore­, the teaser provide­d subtle implications regarding a possible romantic de­velopment betwe­en Patty and Minni, reminiscent of the­ love story featured in Top Gun. By minimizing spoke­n exchanges, the te­aser prioritized depicting gripping action se­gments through vivid visuals, prompting evaluations betwe­en the two movies in how the­y each craft high-intensity, emotionally-charge­d situations.

While tension undoubtedly de­velops throughout daring missions for both films, it remains to be se­en if this one will also incorporate an inte­rpersonal connection that parallels the­ one so memorably portrayed in Top Gun. Along with the visual parallels, viewers also noted similarity in background music because they felt that the score of the film was inspired by iconic musical notes of Top Gun.

The director of the Fighter, Siddharth Anand, spoke against the accusations of the film being a ripoff in an interview with Zoom.

He noted that such comparisons are somewhat unavoidable due to the genre and themes of the films, adding that making a film about planes automatically brings comparison with Top Gun, which is one of the most widely-known references in the genre. Anand encouraged the viewers to take Indian films more seriously and not think they were simply copies.

He conceded that while the film makers do get influenced, it is very important to note that similarities in action sequences and themes are common in the global movie making industry. Anand claimed that every single doubt or even comparison to Top Gun would be washed away within the first five minutes of watching Fighter.

Many fans and movie lovers have also come forward to defend the Hrithik-starrer by highlighting that drawing inspiration does not necessarily mean copying. They argued that the movie, which takes place in the Indian Air Force and possibly explores events like the Pulwama Attack presents a narrative and cultural context that sets it apart from the Top Gun series.

This perspective suggests that while there may be some similarities on the surface, the action movie offers its own story, setting and artistic intentions.

Siddharth Anand's Fighter is currently streaming in theatres.

