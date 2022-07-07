Is Gripe Water FDA-approved? Ingredients explored as doctors stand divided over herbal supplement

Many new parents are researching Gripe Water to examine whether it can be used to comfort their kids and provide natural relief from gas and tummy issues. However, the usage of gripe water is not approved by the FDA.

These issues are common in newborns and infants due to their developing digestive systems. Following this, serious doubts regarding what it is, how it works, and whether or not it is FDA-approved have surfaced - however, guidelines issued by the FDA signal some serious implications of its usage.

your mom @xoxoAryanna Does gripe water work and is it safe Does gripe water work and is it safe 👀

Gripe Water is banned by the FDA

Gripe Water is a liquid herbal supplement sold over the counter. It is usually found in drugstores and health food stores. Gripe Water, however, is not FDA-approved, even though some parents swear by this herbal drink for their infants. Moreover, this herbal supplement has been banned by the FDA or the US Food and Drug Administration for various reasons.

One such reason is that some formulas have an alcohol consistency of above 9%, which might cause issues in babies. Moreover, wheat and dairy products in the formula can upset the baby's stomach, and kids might be allergic to these ingredients.

However, since this water concoction is a dietary supplement and not a medicine, it doesn't technically need FDA approval to be sold in the US. This means that US Companies can sell it in the market by putting them on store shelves without any safety measures or quality testing.

Shaye Stone 🦋 @theshayestone If you have a newborn that won’t stop hiccuping and they have a lot of gas and it feels impossible to burp them..you need to get this gripe water! When I give it to my baby after a feeding the hiccups are immediately gone! This stuff works wonders If you have a newborn that won’t stop hiccuping and they have a lot of gas and it feels impossible to burp them..you need to get this gripe water! When I give it to my baby after a feeding the hiccups are immediately gone! This stuff works wonders ✨ https://t.co/GO1RZPgUb3

The supplement was first created to treat fevers in the 1800s and has a long history. It is now used to treat all ailments such as gas, colic, teething, and hiccups.

The original recipe did have some alcohol in it, which was used as a remedy, however, the ingredient list differs now. A few of the most common ingredients are:

Zingiber officinale (ginger) root extract

Foeniculum vulgare (fennel) seed extract

Purified water

Agave vegetable glycerin

Glycerin

Natural ginger flavor

Potassium sorbate

Citric acid

Xanthan gum.

Organic chamomile flower extract

Organic lemon balm leaf extract

Organic passionflower flower extract

Organic agave syrup

Organic lemon juice concentrate

At the same time, some other brands even have Sodium Bicarbonate, potassium sorbate, and much more. In essence, combining all these ingredients soothes a baby's gas pain.

hails✨ @hailsnicole7838 Hello friends, I remember seeing one of y’all say do NOT use gripe water.. can anyone tell me why?? I’m so desperate to try anything that will help his colic 🥲

What do experts say about Gripe Water?

While some parents consider the water-form herbal concoction a dietary supplement, others do not feel it is safe for their younger ones. Many medicos with ample knowledge of Pharmacy and Pharmacotherapeutics believe all these herbal ingredients can cause side effects.

In addition, experts have also warned parents of these side effects:

Hives

Itching

Vomiting

Watery Eyes

Indigestion

Constipation

Fever

Fussiness

Problems with teething

Apart from the side effects, there is a lack of evidence about the effectiveness of this herbal concoction. Hence, experts always guide parents and caretakers to consult their pediatrics before giving the herbal drink to the baby. Moreover, experts also warn consumers of false marketing claims by companies as these are not thoroughly checked through clinical trials.

