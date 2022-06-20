Jennifer Aniston salad recipe explored as FRIENDS star reveals truth behind viral trend

The famous “Jennifer Aniston Salad,” a staple subject for FRIENDS fans and health freaks to talk about, includes quinoa, cucumbers, onion, and some feta cheese. Netizens have gone gaga over this salad for years, and this became the holy grail for many, after getting to know that Jennifer Aniston had this particular salad for 10 years every day, on the set of FRIENDS.

However, FRIENDS’ Rachel has now put a stop to the news and revealed that sadly, this was not the salad she had for 10 years.

It was first revealed by co-star Courtney Cox, describing the salad as a “doctored up cobb salad,” thousands of videos floated around the internet, claiming that this was the go-to salad for Jennifer Aniston. However, Jennifer has finally spoken up and said:

“I’m sorry, I feel like I’m disappointing everybody, but that’s not my salad, It looks delicious, but it’s not the salad that I had on ‘Friends.'”

During a Zoom interview, she talked about how she has no idea where the “Jennifer Aniston Salad” recipe came from. She also emphasized the fact that she would never consume so much chickpea daily, as it is simply not good for the digestive tract.

However, Courtney Cox was not lying about the salad that Rachel ate for 10 whole years. However, the ingredients are different, and this time, Jennifer spills the recipe herself.

Jennifer Aniston salad recipe: The real one

Most of us are intrigued by celebrity viral recipes now and then. Many of us have even been swearing by the “Jennifer Aniston Salad Recipe.” However, it would be a good idea now to make the salad, since the FRIENDS star has talked about the real recipe, with all the ingredients.

The recipe includes:

Shredded lettuce

Egg whites

Chicken

Bacon

A handful of garbanzo beans

A basic vinaigrette

The actress also talked about the procedure by sharing that first the chicken, bacon, and garbanzo beans need to be cooked, and later, all of it needs to be mixed in a bowl. She also said that at times, she would mix pecorino cheese that she sourced from an Italian restaurant nearby.

At the same time, Aniston also revealed that she did not have this salad on an everyday basis, but that this one was her favorite, and she would cook it quite often.

Speaking about staying fit and how to deal with indulgences, Jennifer said:

"Focus on really being good to yourself but also allow yourself the moments of indulgence."

Not just a salad, Aniston once shared a recipe for her Chocolate Protein Smoothie that tastes no less than a dessert! The smoothie is made from chocolate collagen powder, chocolate almond milk, cinnamon, maca berry, cacao, matcha powder, and spinach. Sharing the recipe, she also shared how the recipe is enough for a meal, and it makes her so full.

Us fans have always seen Jennifer living a healthy life, and advocating for the same. In the past, she has also talked about including collagen in her coffee for that glowy skin. She also shared her workout tips and how her mom never allowed her to have junk or fast food. Jennifer also believes in self-care, beginning her morning with some movement and meditation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far