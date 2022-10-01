Is Hocus Pocus 2 worth a watch? Twitter users review the sequel to 1993 film about witches

Hocus Pocus 2, the much-awaited sequel to the beloved Halloween classic movie Hocus Pocus, finally made its debut on the popular streaming platform Disney + this Friday, September 30, 2022. The sequel has been written by Jen D'Angelo, while Anne Fletcher directed it.
As per the official synopsis for the brand new Disney + fantasy horror comedy sequel:
"This Halloween Season, some legends never die....It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve."
The sequel stars the original lead cast members of Hocus Pocus, including Bette Midler as Winifred "Winnie" Sanderson, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, and Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson.
Since the movie's arrival on Disney +, it has created a buzz worldwide. The audience took to Twitter to express their views on the sequel.
Let's jump right in to find out what Twitter users are saying about the movie and if it is worth the watch.
Viewers took to Twitter to review Hocus Pocus 2, and the reviews are pretty polarizing
Take a closer look at some of the tweets from viewers all across the globe here.
The sequel brought back the ever-enjoyment and charming Sanderson sister trio of Winnie, Mary, and Sarah and promises to create more chaos this Halloween season.
From the above tweets, it is pretty understandable that the movie blended nostalgia with a new flare of magic. Some even think that it is the best sequel they have ever seen. However, for some, the movie failed to work its magic.
Take a look at some of the tweets from viewers who expressed disappointment regarding the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 below.
By the looks of the above tweets, it is pretty evident that although they did not hate the sequel, it did not make them feel warm and fuzzy like the original one.
According to this section of Twitter users, the movie did not bring anything new to the table. As per them, the story is not up to the mark, and some even think it is pretty weak.
Without a shred of doubt, Anne Fletcher's brand new sequel brought forth a refreshing and quite progressive vantage point of the witch lore.
The director of Hocus Pocus 2 also ensured that the essence of the movie did not stray far away from the sentiments of the 1993's original movie. Hence, it is safe to say that the sequel is definitely worth the watch.
Apart from Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Bette Midler, the sequel also features a list of promising actors, including Doug Jones, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, and more.
Decide for yourself whether Hocus Pocus 2 is a one-time watch or a nostalgia ridden comfort movie. Catch the movie on Disney +.