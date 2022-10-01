Is Hocus Pocus 2 worth a watch? Twitter users review the sequel to 1993 film about witches

Hocus Pocus 2, the much-awaited sequel to the beloved Halloween classic movie Hocus Pocus, finally made its debut on the popular streaming platform Disney + this Friday, September 30, 2022. The sequel has been written by Jen D'Angelo, while Anne Fletcher directed it.

As per the official synopsis for the brand new Disney + fantasy horror comedy sequel:

"This Halloween Season, some legends never die....It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve."

The sequel stars the original lead cast members of Hocus Pocus, including Bette Midler as Winifred "Winnie" Sanderson, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, and Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson.

Since the movie's arrival on Disney +, it has created a buzz worldwide. The audience took to Twitter to express their views on the sequel.

Let's jump right in to find out what Twitter users are saying about the movie and if it is worth the watch.

Viewers took to Twitter to review Hocus Pocus 2, and the reviews are pretty polarizing

Take a closer look at some of the tweets from viewers all across the globe here.

Scaredycast 🧟‍♂️🧛‍♀️🎃 @TheScaredycast Wish there was more original characters from the first movie, at least a cameo by Ice… BUT STILL #HocusPocus2 was fantastic! Wish there was more original characters from the first movie, at least a cameo by Ice… BUT STILL #HocusPocus2 was fantastic!

VastlessDreams @YoungBernie88

#HocusPocus2 I can’t love it enough. It was just so well done and you could tell there was so much heart put into it. I definitely urge you to consider it a sequel made with love that continues/solidifies the entire Sanderson Sisters arc and puts it to a beautiful close I can’t love it enough. It was just so well done and you could tell there was so much heart put into it. I definitely urge you to consider it a sequel made with love that continues/solidifies the entire Sanderson Sisters arc and puts it to a beautiful close ❤️ #HocusPocus2

DollFacePennySnatcher @DollScratcher #HocusPocus2 one of the best sequel! If you Love the FIRST! You WILL love the 2nd! Watch it on @DisneyPlus if you havent! Great start to Spooky Season #HocusPocus2 one of the best sequel! If you Love the FIRST! You WILL love the 2nd! Watch it on @DisneyPlus if you havent! Great start to Spooky Season 😈👻😇

Homotus @TheSternPiscean I mean seriously? They did such a phenomenal job. It was everything I wanted and then some. I feel like a kid! It was like seeing the original for the first time and falling in love all over again. Literally just pure delight. #HocusPocus2 I mean seriously? They did such a phenomenal job. It was everything I wanted and then some. I feel like a kid! It was like seeing the original for the first time and falling in love all over again. Literally just pure delight. #HocusPocus2

Eric H- Synergy Loves Company @EricHSynergy I really liked #HocusPocus2 it had enough 1993 OG hocus pocus vibe but brought something new to the story! I really liked #HocusPocus2 it had enough 1993 OG hocus pocus vibe but brought something new to the story! 👍

The sequel brought back the ever-enjoyment and charming Sanderson sister trio of Winnie, Mary, and Sarah and promises to create more chaos this Halloween season.

From the above tweets, it is pretty understandable that the movie blended nostalgia with a new flare of magic. Some even think that it is the best sequel they have ever seen. However, for some, the movie failed to work its magic.

Take a look at some of the tweets from viewers who expressed disappointment regarding the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 below.

Stephanie Hames McKenna @stephmckn I feel like #HocusPocus2 was the Disney version of the Game of Thrones ending. I feel like #HocusPocus2 was the Disney version of the Game of Thrones ending.

Leftover Pizza Club 🎃 @lftovrpizzaclub #HocusPocus2 was aight! A fairly well thought out sequel that figured out how to bring the Sanderson sisters back one last time without too much pandering in the process. Reminds me of Toy Story 4 in the sense that while it was enjoyable, I can’t see myself revisiting it often. #HocusPocus2 was aight! A fairly well thought out sequel that figured out how to bring the Sanderson sisters back one last time without too much pandering in the process. Reminds me of Toy Story 4 in the sense that while it was enjoyable, I can’t see myself revisiting it often. https://t.co/6tRiVOReCt

Rachel Evans @RachieMargaret Was #HocusPocus2 entertaining? Sure and it’s filled with callbacks to the original. Will I need to watch it again? Probably not. Was #HocusPocus2 entertaining? Sure and it’s filled with callbacks to the original. Will I need to watch it again? Probably not.

By the looks of the above tweets, it is pretty evident that although they did not hate the sequel, it did not make them feel warm and fuzzy like the original one.

According to this section of Twitter users, the movie did not bring anything new to the table. As per them, the story is not up to the mark, and some even think it is pretty weak.

Without a shred of doubt, Anne Fletcher's brand new sequel brought forth a refreshing and quite progressive vantage point of the witch lore.

The director of Hocus Pocus 2 also ensured that the essence of the movie did not stray far away from the sentiments of the 1993's original movie. Hence, it is safe to say that the sequel is definitely worth the watch.

Apart from Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Bette Midler, the sequel also features a list of promising actors, including Doug Jones, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, and more.

Decide for yourself whether Hocus Pocus 2 is a one-time watch or a nostalgia ridden comfort movie. Catch the movie on Disney +.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far