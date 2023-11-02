Is Jade Green, Dean Wicks' daughter, in EastEnders? Exploring the connection between the characters

EastEnders knows how to bring back characters that give viewers the chills. The return of the outright sinister Dean Wicks has definitely got fans talking. In an unexpected turn of events, Matt Di Angelo's character, Dean, popped up at the Halloween bash in the Queen Vic, totally freaking out Kellie Bright's character, Linda Carter, who he had assaulted before.

As the story goes on, we discover that Dean's comeback is all about his daughter, Jade Green, portrayed by Amaya Edward in EastEnders. There is a fascinating connection between these characters, which leaves one wondering what's in store for Jade in EastEnders.

Who is Jade Green in EastEnders and how is she related to Dean Wicks?

Jade Green is a big part of EastEnders' story. She's the daughter of Shabnam Masood and Dean Wicks. It all started back in 2008 when Shabnam and Dean had a one-night stand. Shabnam got pregnant, but she left town and gave birth to a daughter named Roya, whom she left on someone's doorstep.

Dean had no idea about Roya for years because she was adopted outside of Walford. In 2015, Shirley Carter found out about Jade through Masood Ahmed, Shabnam's dad. Shirley wanted to bring Jade back to her real family and discovered that she had been fostered, not adopted, with a new name, Jade.

Shirley and Dean's dad, Buster Briggs, became Jade's legal guardians, and she moved in with them in Walford. But that was just the beginning of Jade's wild journey on the show. Things got pretty dark when Dean was arrested for trying to r*pe his girlfriend, Roxy Mitchell. Shirley, thinking Dean had raped her daughter-in-law, Linda Carter, then decided to give Jade back to Shabnam.

Shabnam took Jade and left Walford to start a new life. While she was in Walford, Jade had cystic fibrosis, and the show partnered with the Cystic Fibrosis Trust to raise awareness about the condition. The last viewers heard of Jade was in 2017 when she was invited to Linda's birthday party, but she couldn't make it because of flight problems.

The future of Jade Green: Will she be back?

The future of Jade Green in EastEnders is still uncertain, and fans are eagerly waiting to see if she or her mom Shabnam will come back to the show. Dean's sudden return to Albert Square adds an interesting twist to the story, as the drama around Jade's health starts to unfold.

Her relationships with different characters, like Dean and her foster family, make for a complicated and exciting backdrop for future storylines. Jade might make a big comeback or the show may keep hinting at her from a distance.

But one thing is for sure: EastEnders has once again hooked its loyal fans, keeping them on the edge of their seats as they watch the drama unfold.

Final thoughts

EastEnders is still full of suspense and intrigue, keeping its faithful fans hooked with cool characters and captivating storylines. The return of Dean Wicks and Jade Green will add a whole new level of complexity and interest to the plot. With the show's knack for twists, it's guaranteed to keep its fans thoroughly entertained.

Make sure you don't miss out on the thrilling drama and stay tuned to BBC to find out what's going to happen next in Walford.