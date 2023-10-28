What role did Mica Paris play in EastEnders? Explained

The world of BBC's EastEnders welcomed a unique and memorable antagonist when well-known British singer Mica Paris portrayed Ellie Nixon. Her stint in the soap opera, while brief, had a powerful effect. But what's fascinating about her performance is that there was a real-life inspiration behind the character she played and that she is also open to resuming her role on the fan-favorite show.

In this article, we shall be looking into Mica Paris's portrayal of Ellie Nixon, exploring her character, the potential for a return to Walford, and the lasting impression she made on EastEnders viewers'.

Who did Mica Paris play on EastEnders?

Mica Paris took on the challenging role of Ellie Nixon, a character who quickly became one of the soap's notable villains. While Mica Paris is primarily known for her soulful music career and acting in non-villainous roles, her portrayal of Ellie marked a stark departure. Ellie's character was bad, making it a distinct contrast to Mica's usual roles. She described the experience of playing Ellie to Mail Online as:

"But Ellie ain't playing, she's hardcore. I mean, I'm scared of her! I know someone... and I've literally borrowed their character. I just can't tell people who it is because I won't be invited to the parties so I've got to keep schtum, so to keep it sweet I keep it quiet."

A background of Ellie Nixon on EastEnders

Ellie Nixon entered the world of EastEnders as the adoptive grandmother of Denise Fox and Phil Mitchell's son, Raymond. Her presence brought a gangster persona to Walford, leading to intense confrontations and heated rivalries, particularly with Phil Mitchell. Mica Paris's portrayal of Ellie was described as assertive and fierce.

Despite her relatively short stint on the show, Ellie Nixon remains a memorable villain in the soap's history. Her description in the series, as per The Sun, goes:

"With a surprising connection to Walford residents, her prowess for playing roles in order to get what she wants isn't to be underestimated."

Will Mica Paris return to EastEnders?

Mica Paris's openness to returning is a promising prospect for fans of the long-running soap opera. Her portrayal of Ellie Nixon showcased her adaptability as an actress, demonstrating her willingness to embrace challenging roles. With her character still alive in the soap's narrative, there's a chance for Ellie to reenter Walford and bring more excitement to viewers.

While she emphasized the enjoyable experience of working on BBC's EastEnders, she also praised the warm and supportive atmosphere on set, describing it as a family. To Metro UK, Paris said:

"But doing EastEnders – it’s like a family there. ‘They all look out for each other. It’s such a good place to work because everyone pulls together, in terms of support. Even when you’re the outsider, there are no bad vibes at all."

Final thoughts

Mica Paris' openness to a potential return reflects the enduring appeal of the series and its ability to create compelling characters. The lasting impact of Ellie Nixon hints at compelling storylines if she were to make a comeback. Mica Paris brought a formidable presence to the show, leaving a memorable mark on the soap's rich narrative. As fans await any news of her return, they can relish the anticipation of more drama and excitement in Walford.