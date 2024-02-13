Is Jadis returning to The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live? Explored 

The fans of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live have eagerly been waiting for its premiere. As the next chapter of this post-apocalyptic saga approaches, the discussions about Pollyanna McIntosh's potential return as Jadis Stokes have got the audience making rampant speculations.

Stokes, a complex and enigmatic character, went through a remarkable character development before departing the series in season 9, leaving the audience wondering about its mysterious fate. After leaving her mark in The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2, McIntosh is set to appear again in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

In this article, let's examine the behind-the-scenes developments and explore Jadis's arc in the upcoming Walking Dead series.

Is Jadis returning to The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

Pollyanna McIntosh, the actress who plays Jadis Stokes, has confirmed the character's return in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly last December, the actor said,

"It was about five months before Jadis left The Walking Dead that I knew that she was going to carry on. So I've been looking forward excitedly to this leg of the journey for all that time."

Returning as a high-ranking officer in the Civic Republic Military, McIntosh discussed her new look in the show, with her hairstyle resembling Joan of Arc and its overall significance in the show.

"I thought it would echo Joan of Arc a little bit, because Joan of Arc believes so strongly when everyone else doesn't. I think Jadis believes that she's doing the right thing. That the CRM is "the last light in the world" and that they can bring the world back," McIntosh told GameRant.

Jadis's character has undergone significant character development since its introduction in The Walking Dead.

"She's a very grounded, very earthly person, but she's been broken," McIntosh further told GameRant.

The other protagonists, Rick and Michonne, would be seen reuniting, but Jadis's role will remain ambiguous, leaving the audience to figure out whether she will prove to be an obstacle or an ally in their journey.

What were the clues that hinted at Jadis's return?

One of the most convincing and important clues that hinted at Jadis's return in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live was her unresolved storyline. In season 9 of the flagship series, Anne (Jadis) and Rick flew off in a Civic Republic military helicopter into the unknown. The character's sudden departure left many loose ends and lingering questions about its fate in the minds of the audience.

Another clue that confirmed Jadis's return was Pollyanna McIntosh's ongoing involvement with The Walking Dead franchise. Highlighting this aspect, showrunner Scott M. Gimple told Entertainment Weekly,

"Pollyanna is special. She's an artist, she's funny, she's brilliant. I've depended on her instincts from the beginning of working together, and she hasn't ever let me down. Running into her in the lobby of the apartment building we all shared, as she wrangled her dogs in elegant winter coats, was a highlight of the week.”

Will we get a Rick, Jadis, and Michonne reunion?

The most anticipated aspect of this spin-off series is the reunion of Rick Grims, Michonne, and Jadis.

Pollyanna McIntosh confirmed that the audience will be getting scenes of interactions between Rick and Jadis, teasing a confrontation that has been years in the making. The resolution of their complex history and Jadis's role in saving Rick's life, along with the fallout of her decision to classify Rick as a "B" rather than an "A," has the fans eagerly waiting for the premiere of the spin-off series.

As the spin-off series is all set to make its debut, the return of Jadis's character signals a new chapter in the book of survival and redemption. Pollyanna McIntosh has offered a glimpse into Jadis's character with multiple facets, providing hints of the challenges, conflicts, and reunions that lie ahead.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is all set to premiere on February 25, 2024, on AMC and AMC+.

