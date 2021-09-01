Is Jake Paul retiring? YouTuber trolled over his boxing skills as he announces his return 

After Jake Paul’s recent win against UFC champion Tyron Woodley, the YouTuber took to Twitter last night, joking that he would be ending his boxing career.

Since acquiring celebrity status after winning against NBA player Nate Robinson, former mixed martial artist Ben Askren, and YouTuber AnEsonGib, the 24-year-old has continued to garner fan attention as they hang on to every statement he makes.

Updated status:



Retired boxer — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

Within 25 hours of his retirement, the “Problem Child” reappeared on Twitter, claiming that he was coming out of retirement. Jake Paul has been known to be a prankster on YouTube, and his antics have now transitioned to his professional boxing career as well.

Updated status:



I’m coming out of retirement — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 1, 2021

The younger Paul brother’s retirement status was redundant as boxers who do not have a contract for an upcoming fight might as well be retired. Jake Paul was also dragged online for his boxing skills as he announced his retirement as well.

first retired boxer in the world who never actually fought a real boxer — kira ~ (@Sadcrib) August 30, 2021

Tyron hit one big punch to retire you 😭 — ItsRyan (@YTItsRyan) August 30, 2021

After lookin like this I don’t blame you💀💀 pic.twitter.com/5f1FzBWp7y — Mazinbuu (@Rip2xDrageee) August 30, 2021

Woodley sitting in the tattoo chair like pic.twitter.com/IzFcfdLThC — Zee🇨🇦 (@ZeesMMA) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul: I'm turning him into a meme

Also Jake Paul: pic.twitter.com/bu2PGyE5jc — Yinkub (@SomeYoda) August 31, 2021

No one cares what you do unfortunately. — 🥊🍻A_A🍻🥊 (@Azeem_MMA) August 30, 2021

To fight an actual boxer? Or another 40 year old UFC guy — Coby's Sports Betting Advice (@CobyValentine) September 1, 2021

Mans moving like mcgregor 😹😹😹 — Folabi (@FolabiAH) September 1, 2021

My heart dropped when I saw this pic.twitter.com/I7I4D1UoPE — Dillon (@Dillon69988930) September 1, 2021

Jake Paul jokes about boxing retirement

After Jake Paul’s split decision victory against Tyron Woodley on Sunday, the former ultra-weight champion demanded a rematch, to which Paul agreed to on one condition, Woodley would have to get a tattoo reading “I love Jake Paul” before the two enter the boxing ring again.

Tyron’s tattoo guidelines:



1. 3x2 inches at least ✅



2. Can’t get it covered ✅



3. Permanent ✅



4. Must post on social media✅



5. Has to be visible with shorts and shirt on✅ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

Woodley agreed to Paul’s demands. Although a date for the rematch has not yet been set, Paul continues to garner attention from his online antics. He is not the first boxer to claim retirement, with mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor having previously claimed to have quit boxing in April 2016. He had tweeted:

“I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese, Catch ya’s later.”

His statement did not hold any validity as McGregor went on to fight Nate Diaz four months later. After the win, he tweeted again in June 2020, stating that he would be retiring but lost to Dustin Poirier seven months later at UFC 257.

The Irish mixed martial artist tweeted retirement to build intrigue around his name, and it seems like Paul followed in his footsteps.

Edited by Shaheen Banu