"I don't really care" - Conor McGregor dismisses a question about Jake Paul

Irish MMA superstar and global UFC icon Conor McGregor was recently spotted outdoors and asked a question by a fan about Jake Paul. 'The Notorious' mixed martial artist expressed his complete disinterest in a single sentence before changing the subject. The interaction appears to have taken place right before the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight.

Find the transcript of the brief interaction below:

"Interviewer: What do you think about Jake Paul and the boxing match? Who do you got?"

"McGregor: I don't really care, to be honest."

Watch the exchange below:

As soon as he answered the question, Conor McGregor turned his attention to a vintage car parked nearby and changed the subject. Clearly, the former UFC double champion doesn't want to offer any more attention to the Paul brothers than they're already getting.

After the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight, Conor McGregor got the world's attention as he tweeted a single word, seemingly in response to the fight. The tweet read:

"Salivating"

Salivating — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 30, 2021

MMA and combat sports fans around the world immediately stormed the comments, calling for a fight between him and Jake Paul. It almost appeared as though Conor McGregor was suddenly interested in fighting 'The Problem Child'.

However, a few minutes later, McGregor proved why he's the king of mental warfare and the best at keeping people hanging on to his every word. Conor McGregor's next tweet gave context to his previous one while simultaneously trolling everyone on the internet.

His following tweet read:

"My lobster pasta is on route"

My lobster pasta is on route. pic.twitter.com/KyBksSzZT5 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 30, 2021

Conor McGregor has been dismissive of Jake Paul in the past

'The Problem Child' has been calling out and name-dropping Conor McGregor every chance he gets, and with good reason. The Irishman is the biggest draw in the world of modern combat sports. After becoming a simultaneous two-division UFC champion and fighting Floyd Mayweather in his pro-boxing debut, Conor McGregor transcended the sport of mixed martial arts.

The Irishman is a household name at this point, and Jake Paul has earned a tremendous amount of notoriety himself. It's undeniable that a potential fight between the two would generate huge numbers in revenue. However, Conor McGregor has time and again been dismissive of the YouTuber.

In an interview a few months ago, the Irishman referred to the Paul brothers as "dingbats." Clearly, he's not interested in what they're doing. However, knowing McGregor's love for a big show, it wouldn't be entirely outlandish to rule out the prospect of McGregor and Paul crossing paths in the future.

Watch the interview below:

