Conor McGregor seemingly gives his one-word reaction to the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight

MMA's biggest icon, 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor, had his Twitter fingers ready after the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight. However, unlike his usual posts, which can be verbose, the Irishman had just one word to say after the boxing fight between the YouTuber and the former UFC welterweight champion.

Conor McGregor wrote:

"Salivating"

Salivating — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 30, 2021

At first appearance, it almost looks like Conor McGregor is intrigued by the idea of a matchup against Jake Paul. Needless to say, 'The Problem Child' will be extremely happy about this turn of events, considering he's been calling out Conor McGregor ever since his fight with Nate Robinson.

However, the former UFC champ-champ is only too adept at the art of trash talk, mental warfare, and having people in the palm of his hand. As soon as he made the above tweet, people began to rally for a fight between him and Jake Paul to end the YouTuber's hype train. Within minutes, Conor McGregor proved why he's the best at keeping people guessing. His next tweet gave complete context to his previous one.

Conor McGregor wrote:

"My lobster pasta is on route"

My lobster pasta is on route. pic.twitter.com/KyBksSzZT5 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 30, 2021

'The Notorious' Conor McGregor lived up to his nickname as he managed to troll the world with a single-worded tweet. Safe to say, he probably had a hearty laugh about it as he watched the world go crazy from the comfort of his room.

Will we ever see Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul?

Jake Paul raised a lot of eyebrows when he called out Conor McGregor in just his second boxing bout. 'The Problem Child' fought former basketballer Nate Robinson at the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight card hosted by Triller Fight Club. After securing a KO victory in round two, Jake Paul called out Conor McGregor and was laughed off by many.

In the ensuing months, Paul engaged in Twitter spats with multiple MMA fighters, both current and former. Everyone from Nate Diaz to Daniel Cormier was suddenly feuding with Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' even managed to get retired MMA fighter Ben Askren to face him in the boxing ring and won via TKO in the first round.

Tyron Woodley was seen as the man who could end the Jake Paul hype train but fell short due to a split decision loss. If Jake Paul continues his run in the boxing world, it may not be too outlandish to assume that a big-money fight between him and Conor McGregor could perhaps take place sometime in the future.

