Is Joe Cruz trying to leave 51 on Chicago Fire? Details explored ahead of Season 12, Episode 3

Chicago Fire premiered its new season on NBC on January 17, 2024. It saw the return of fan-favorite Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) who took a hiatus last season. However, episode 2 of Season 12 saw a major disagreement break out between Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso) which has sparked questions about whether Joe might end up leaving the 51 unit or not.

The tension between Joe Cruz and Kelly Severide was something that many might have seen coming since Severide left Chicago in the events that followed last season and only returned to Firehouse 51 after his wife Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) brought him back.

Cruz stepped up as the captain of the unit in the absence of Kelly and lingering resentments on his side might have surfaced after Kelly's return. With tensions between Cruz and Severide rising, it will not be a surprise if he does end up leaving Firehouse 51 in Chicago Fire since the show is often filled with such surprising twists.

"It's time for me to leave 51" - Episode 2 of Season 12 of Chicago Fire sees Joe Cruz leave viewers in limbo with his statement

Episode 2 of the latest season of Chicago Fire saw an imminent power struggle escalate between Joe Cruz and Kelly Severide. Severide assumed the position of the captain of Firehouse 51 after Cruz filled in for him during his absence (he went off to work with a special training unit in Alabama).

However, tension broke out between the two when Cruz took a detour to heed a call from a civilian dangling from a building in an attempt to retrieve his drone. Cruz, who got accustomed to taking his calls in the absence of Severide, was reprimanded for making the detour. Severide snapped at Cruz saying the following:

"Cruz, I didn't order you to get that drone. No more freelancing! That ends now."

Cruz snapped back at him saying:

"Hold up, you leave me in charge for three months, and now I can't think for myself?"

The heated events followed a shocking statement by Joe Cruz when he went to visit Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker). Cruz who was the part of the original members of Firehouse 51 since the beginning of Chicago Fire tells Chief Boden that he wants to take the lieutenant test. He said:

"I want to take the lieutenant test. It's time for me to leave 51 and run my own unit."

This statement sparked questions that Joe Cruz's time with the 51 might indeed be over and he might end up exiting Chicago Fire too. In the same episode when the squad regroups at Molly's, there is palpable tension between Cruz and Severide. In a conversation with Stella, Cruz says the following:

"I'm tired of feeling disrespected when he took off to go work with those ATF guys without saying where he was going, when he was coming back. I covered for him, no questions, for three months. I acted up, leading squad, taking a hit at home. And he comes back, and he's barking orders, telling me to fall in line like nothing changed. When a lot did. He just wasn't here for it."

The episode concluded with Chief Boden telling Joe that he would be a great addition to Firehouse 36 but he should talk to Severide before taking such a big step. Severide and Cruz eventually make peace and Cruz is thanked for his service. However, Severide said the following to Cruz:

"If taking orders from me is going to be a problem, if you've had your taste of leadership and you can't shake it, I'm not going to stand in your way if you need to move on."

With Joe Cruz claiming that he is ready to manage his team and Kelly Severide affirming his leadership and way of managing affairs, it looks like Joe Cruz may be moving on from Firehouse 51.

Catch the latest developments of the Chicago Fire every Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.