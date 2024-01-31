What time will Chicago Fire season 12 episode 3 premiere? Plot, what to expect, and more

Dick Wolf’s drama television series, Chicago Fire, entered its twelfth season on January 17, 2024, and following that, the series released two episodes from the much-awaited installment. Now, season 12 episode 3, titled Trapped, is set to release on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 9 pm Eastern Time and 8 pm Central Time.

Readers can watch Chicago Fire season 12 episode 3 on NBC. The episode will be available for streaming on Peacock following its television debut. Those who have missed catching up on the previous two episodes of the series can also stream them on Peacock and the NBC website.

A promo for season 12 episode 3 was also released on January 25, 2024, offering a quick glimpse into the upcoming storyline.

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 3: Plot, what to expect, and more explored

NBC released a synopsis along with the promo for season 12 episode 3. The synopsis read,

“As the courageous firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 head first into danger, bravely fighting to save the people of their city from peril, they also forge deep, unbreakable bonds with each other.”

Season 12 episode 2 witnessed a lighter plot revolving around paramedic Sylvie Brett, played by Kara Killmer. Her story added the much-needed comedic elements that were missing from the start of the season.

The episode also showed the challenges faced by Kylie Estevez, played by Katelynn Shennett, and Randall “Mouch” McHolland, played by Christian Stolte, looking to change his legacy, which added more drama to the story.

Brett and Violet are on a new mission

Now, season 12 episode 3 appears to add a lot of drama elements, with Brett at the center of the story. The promo features her on a mission to save someone’s life. Besides her, the episode will also focus on paramedic Violet Mikami, played by Hanako Greensmith. The video clip shows both of them sitting in a restaurant.

But this is Chicago Fire, and the storyline isn’t as simple as it appears to be. The promo adds tension to the storyline, revealing that Brett and Violet see a woman at a restaurant who is asking for help. In the next scene, both can be seen chasing the car, in which the woman gets in. This might be a case of abduction.

There are chances that the whole plot, revolving around abduction, will be added to connect the show with the Chicago PD drama series. Possibly, characters from Chicago PD may arrive in the episode to help Brett and Violet. This also hints that the episode may include some kind of human trafficking storyline.

More about Hermann and Cruz’s storyline

Besides Brett and Violet, the episode may also add more to the storyline of Christopher Hermann, played by David Eigenberg. In the previous episode, we witnessed Hermann losing his hearing after the bomb blast.

The episode could also focus on Joe Cruz, played by Joe Minoso. The ending of the previous episode featured Lieutenant Kelly Severide, played by Taylor Kinney, expressing that Cruz is open to climbing the leadership ladder.

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 3 airs on January 31, 2024, at 9 pm ET on NBC.