Chicago Fire season 12: Expected release date, cast, plot, and more

Season 12 of NBC's acclaimed drama series Chicago Fire might face delays amidst the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes. Season 11 concluded in May 2023, and while the show returns every fall autumn, the upcoming season has been pushed back to an unspecified date in the Spring of 2024.

Chicago Fire is a part of TV mastermind Dick Wolf's One Chicago Universe. It was followed by spin-offs Chicago PD and Chicago Med, which continue to impress a broad audience. The show premiered in 2012 and is in for a long run, similar to Wolf's other works.

The upcoming season will likely witness a crossover and see the return of many actors, including David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso, Miranda Rae Mayo, and Kara Killmer, among other stars.

Christian Stolte's Randall "Mouch" McHolland may not return for Chicago Fire's season 12

Chicago Fire's highly anticipated season 12 will arrive a little later than usual. The long-running NBC drama series centers around the lives of courageous firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51. The previous eleven seasons have delivered significant adrenaline-pumping action sequences and heartwarming arcs.

As per Rotten Tomatoes, the official series synopsis states:

"As the firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 forge headfirst into danger, the choices they make can mean the difference between life and death. But from the relentless pressure of saving lives, an extended family is forged."

It further says:

"Led by Chief Wallace Boden, Matthew Casey, Kelly Severide, and the others know -- when it's go time, Firehouse 51 lays it all on the line for each other. This high-octane drama from Executive Producer Dick Wolf offers an edge-of-your-seat view into the lives of everyday heroes committed to one of America's noblest professions."

While not much is known about the season 12 plot, it will likely pick up from the events that transpired in the previous season finale, which can be summed up as equal parts drama, tragedy, and cheerfulness.

A short recap of season 11's finale episode

Season 11 of Wolf's hit firefighter drama concluded on a cliffhanger with Christian Stolte's Randall "Mouch" McHolland fighting for his life at the hospital, leaving his fate uncertain. It initially appeared that Mouch, who was hit by shrapnel on the line of duty, made a recovery but possibly bled to death in his hospital bed later.

Meanwhile, Jesse Spencer's Lieutenant Matthew Casey proposed to paramedic Sylvie Brett - a question that Sylvie will likely answer in the upcoming season. Another crucial update was the news that Sylvie was adopting a baby girl.

Elsewhere, Lieutenant Kelly Severide and Lieutenant Stella Kidd watch their marriage fall apart.

The expected cast list of Chicago Fire season 12

While other details, including a solid plotline, for the forthcoming season of Chicago Fire, are yet to be revealed, Fansided and other outlets reported that it would witness the return of several actors.

The expected cast list includes Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, and Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo, among others.

Moreover, since season 11 showed Stolte's Mouch flatlining in the hospital, there is a possibility his character will be killed off as soon as the season debuts. Kinney's return to Chicago Fire's season 12 as Severide also seems uncertain, as he pulled out of the show last season. However, there's hope, as the network hasn't announced his departure.

Lastly, the outlet also reported the possibility of Spencer's comeback as Casey in the upcoming season 12. He previously took a break in season 10 but made a few appearances last season. In fact, when Deadline asked the actor if he would return, he said:

"I cannot… answer that question."

The series has been created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, with Wolf serving as an executive producer.

NBC is yet to release other details for Chicago Fire season 12.