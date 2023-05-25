Chicago Fire season 11 episode 22 (finale) recap: Who was the unsung hero of the finale? 

Chicago Fire is the first installment of the popular Chicago franchise. This franchise showcases the struggles of different public services in the city of Chicago, Illinois. The other two shows of the franchise are Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.

This episode of the show was titled Red Waterfall and saw Brett struggling to adopt Amber's baby. Casey was the unsung hero of this episode as he had singlehandedly prevented a dangerous fire from spreading to the city.

This Chicago Fire episode was directed by Reza Tabrizi and written by Andrea Newman & Michael Gilvary. It was released It was released on NBC on May 24, 2023.

The official synopsis of the episode read,

"Brett waits for life-changing news; Herrmann encounters a psychic with a grave warning on a call; Kidd finds a new lead on the Homeland Security case."

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 22 (finale) recap: What made Herrmann lose his ability to sleep?

Brett was hell-bent on adopting Amber's baby but it wasn't as easy as it seemed. The system was complicated and since Brett was a single woman, her chances of success were slim. Moreover Amber was just a teenager. Thankfully Brett realized that if Amber took custody of the child and designated Brett as the guardian, her job would be done.

Amber was aware of how Brett loved and cared for the baby and even knew that she was not good enough to provide for the baby, but the problem was that Amber did not want to take custody of the child. So Brett had to track her down and beg her to do it. She asked Amber to think about her decision and left her alone.

Elsewhere, a massive accident had occurred in the middle of the road that cause a number of cars to pile on top of each other. When the team was in the middle of the rescue, a woman, who claimed she was a psychic told Herrmann that he was going to go through a world of pain. This disturbed him so much that he stopped sleeping at night.

The rest of the team told him that the woman was a fake but they didn't know that Kidd had discovered armor-piercing bullets at the pileup. Kidd was warned about an anti-government group planning an attack. The DHS sent Casey to help Kidd and her team. Since Casey had returned to town, his story with Brett could now continue.

Brett had broken up with her boyfriend Dylan. Dylan knew that she was still in love with Casey and was not bad at Brett for it. He in fact wanted her to be happy. He even hoped Brett could adopt Amber's baby. Around this time, a piece of bad news came for Herrmann as the ani-government group shot up the power grid, and to make matters worse, Mouch too was shot.

The hero of the day was none other than Casey as he safeguarded the place and made sure that the fire did not spread into the city. Mouch was taken to the hospital and Herrmann soon realized that this was what the psychic had predicted.

At the end of the episode, Casey proposed to Brett because he was still in love with her.

Chicago Fire synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the official synopsis of Chicago Fire reads,

"As the firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 forge headfirst into danger, the choices they make can mean the difference between life and death. But from the relentless pressure of saving lives, an extended family is forged."

It further reads,

"Led by Chief Wallace Boden, Matthew Casey, Kelly Severide, and the others know -- when it's go time, Firehouse 51 lays it all on the line for each other. This high-octane drama from Executive Producer Dick Wolf offers an edge-of-your-seat view into the lives of everyday heroes committed to one of America's noblest professions."

Chicago Fire premiered on October 10, 2012, and has seen 239 episodes in total to date. It was renewed for a twelfth season in April 2023.

Poll : 0 votes