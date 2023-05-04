Chicago Fire fans want ''Brettsey reunion'' as Jesse Spencer set to return as Matthew Casey in season 11 finale

The finale of Chicago Fire season 11 will bring back Jesse Spencer’s Lieutenant Matthew Casey, the OG star of the show. The Australian actor led the TV series from 2012 to 2021 across 10 seasons. Danger Is All Around, the 18th episode of season 11, starred him as a guest star. The finale, yet to be titled, is scheduled to hit NBC on May 24, 2023. For now, Chicago Fire aired its 19th episode, Take a Shot at the King, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

As soon as Spencer’s return as Lieutenant Matthew Casey was confirmed, fans rallied on Twitter to express their joy. Most voted in favor of a reunion between Casey and his former love interest, Sylvie Brett.

Chicago Fire premiered on October 10, 2012, and is currently in its 11th season. NBC handed over a 12th renewal to the fire department-based show last month. Created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, the show has Dick Wolf enlisted as an executive producer.

Spencer aside, Chicago Fire starred Taylor Kinney as Lieutenant Kelly Severide (until January), Joe Minoso as Firefighter Joe Cruz, Kara Killmer as Paramedic Sylvie Brett, and Miranda Rae Mayo as Firefighter Stella Kidd, among others, in the main cast.

"Manifesting Brettsey getting back together," Chicago Fire fans rooting for Casey-Brett pairing

Casey and Brett started dating in the season nine finale of Chicago Fire. The episode, No Survivors, was aired on May 26, 2021, and written by Derek Haas. Lisa Robinson was at the helm. The couple eventually started a long-distance relationship in the 5th episode of season 10, when Casey got transferred to Oregon.

However, they had already split up by the time Hold on Tight, the season 11 premiere episode, aired. Nevertheless, when Casey returned to Danger Is All Around and met Sylvie Brett, their undercurrent of tension was pretty visible.

The unfulfillment of their romance at the time left fans hoping for them to come together in the forthcoming episodes, though Spencer didn’t appear after episode 18. Now that the actor’s return in the season 11 finale has been confirmed by NBC, viewers of the show are rooting for BrettSey, the coined term combining the names.

Chi-town312 @MidwesternMama2 @NBCOneChicago @Jesse_Spencer #brettsey is what we deserve after only getting 5 episodes. And the show needs them, lbh. @NBCOneChicago @Jesse_Spencer #brettsey is what we deserve after only getting 5 episodes. And the show needs them, lbh.

Apart from the ones mentioned above, season 11 also features Alberto Rosende as Firefighter Candidate Blake Gallo, Daniel Kyri as Firefighter Candidate Darren Ritter, and Hanako Greensmith as Paramedic Violet Mikami.

Despite rumors from fans, Kinney's Severide won't be appearing in the season 11 finale. In January, the actor took a sabbatical from the show; it is said that the break will last through the remainder of the season.

Watch all episodes of Chicago Fire released so far on NBC, Peacock, DIRECTV, Apple TV+, and Amazon, among others.

