Jesse Spencer x Chicago Fire Season 10 finale: Showrunner dishes on Matt Casey's return

In season 10, the NBC series Chicago Fire bid their goodbyes to Jesse Spencer. The actor was a regular on the show from the start, however, he left after the fifth episode.

Spencer's persona Matthew Casey, on the other hand, did not vanish from Firehouse 51's memory. He is still romantically involved with paramedic Sylvie Brett, and some fans are anticipating he will return for a Stellaride wedding.

Why would Jesse Spencer return in the season 10 finale of Chicago Fire?

SoundsOfSeries @SoundsOfSeries Chicago Fire showrunner, Derek Haas, revealed in a recent interview it is likely that Jesse Spencer will be back for the season finale.

"It is our great expectation that we will see both Casey and Brett in the finale, because giant, big exciting things are going to be happening." Chicago Fire showrunner, Derek Haas, revealed in a recent interview it is likely that Jesse Spencer will be back for the season finale."It is our great expectation that we will see both Casey and Brett in the finale, because giant, big exciting things are going to be happening." https://t.co/YDeDfe2R1F

Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide are getting married, and Casey is supposed to be the best man. A Stellaride wedding would be an ideal setting for Jesse Spencer to come on a Chicago Fire episode, and a wedding would be an excellent season 10 finale.

Executive producer and co-showrunner Derek Haas told TVLine during a 'One Chicago Day' press junket that Spencer returning for the season finale would be "amazing." He also said,

“That would be a coup for our show if we could talk Jesse into coming back. So status on that is all systems looking good. And yes, I talked to him last week so I’m very hopeful that that’s going happen.”

Haas also told TVLine that he won't guarantee anything until the cameras start rolling. However, he went on to say,

“It is our great expectation that we will see both Casey and [his girlfriend] Brett in the [season] finale, because giant, big exciting things are going to be happening. This will be the best finale ever, I’ll go ahead and say it.”

When did Jesse Spencer leave Chicago Fire?

After the 200th episode of Chicago Fire, Jessie Spencer decided to depart the program as a series regular. Spencer played Matthew Casey on the NBC series for a long time. Prior to being cast on the show, he spent eight years on the show House as Dr. Robert Chase.

Although Spencer praised his experience on Chicago Fire, the renowned TV actor was ready for a change after working for almost two decades on network television. He told US Weekly,

“There’s other things that I would love to do in the future and there’s some family that I need to take care of. Eighteen years is a long time. That’s a long stretch.”

Spencer's character Casey left the show to take care of Griffin and Ben Darden in Oregon. Andrew Darden, the biological father of the boys, was a firefighter and a good friend of Casey's. Darden died in an explosion during the Chicago Fire premiere, and he nominated Casey as the legal guardian of his sons in case he and his wife passed away.

Stephanie @Stephas05 Happiest Birthday to this man. Missing him on Chicago Fire. But I hope he has a wonderful birthday @Jesse_Spencer Happiest Birthday to this man. Missing him on Chicago Fire. But I hope he has a wonderful birthday @Jesse_Spencer https://t.co/9fpVG9ZtgV

Chicago Fire returns with a new episode this Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 9 PM ET on NBC.

Edited by Somava Das