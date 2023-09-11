Avoidance cast list and characters explored

Get ready to burst into laughter as the British comedy series Avoidance makes its US debut on Britbox on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. This uproarious show unravels the tale of a man grappling with the aftermath of a breakup with his partner. What makes it even more hilariously complicated? He's determined to shield his son from the truth about their separation.

Watch as he embarks on a journey to rebuild his life while wrestling with a host of entertaining issues. Check out the official synopsis of the series, according to Britbox Press:

''Double BAFTA-winning comedian Romesh Ranganathan (The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, The Cynic) writes and stars in new comedy-drama Avoidance, about a man with severe conflict-avoidance issues who runs away with his son when his wife announces she’s leaving him.''

The description further states,

''Newly separated Jonathan (Ranganathan) has no home, no friends and no ambition. Can a slightly useless single dad find some much-needed backbone? This warm-hearted comedy co-stars some of the biggest hitters on the current UK comedy scene, including Jessica Knappett (The Inbetweeners, Ghosts) and Mandeep Dhillon (After Life, Peacock).''

Avoidance stars Romesh Ranganathan in the lead role, with various others playing pivotal supporting characters. The show is directed by Benjamin Green.

Avoidance cast list: Who stars in the British comedy series?

1) Romesh Ranganathan as Jonathan

Actor Romesh Ranganathan stars in the lead role as Jonathan in Avoidance. Jonathan's personal life is completely shattered after his partner breaks up with him, and he needs to deal with his 9-year-old son.

He's the protagonist of the story, and it's his journey that forms the core of the narrative. Jonathan is a deeply flawed man who tries to get his life back on track after splitting up with his partner.

Romesh Ranganathan looks brilliant in the series trailer, and viewers can look forward to a compelling performance from the comedian. He's known for his works on Cinderella, King Gary, and The Reluctant Landlord, to name a few.

2) Jessica Knappett as Claire

Jessica Knappett stars as Claire in the British comedy series. Claire is Jonathan's partner, who seems to have gotten fed up with her relationship with him and breaks up with him. He then goes on to change his ways, work on his issues, and rebuild his life while also dealing with his son.

Jessica Knappett looks perfectly cast in the role, and watching how her character would be explored in the show will be fascinating. She's previously appeared in The Inbetweeners Movie, Drifters, Lunch Monkeys, and Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, among many more.

3) Mandeep Dhillon as Danielle

Mandeep Dhillon dons the role of Danielle in Avoidance. She's Jonathan's sister, with whom he goes on to live following his break-up with his partner, Claire. Apart from that, not much else is known about her character, but she plays a key supporting role in the show. Dhillon has been a part of Songbird, Peacock, CSI: Vegas, and many more TV series and films.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the show also features several others portraying major supporting/minor roles like:

Kieran Logendra as Spencer

Tony Jayawardena as Keith

Tony Way as Steve

Don't miss Avoidance on Britbox on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.