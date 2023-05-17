CSI Vegas season 2 episode 21 (season finale): Air time, release date, and more explored

CSI Vegas season 2 episode 21, titled Dying Words will air on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The show is a spin-off of the acclaimed CSI franchise and depicts the lives of criminal analysts and experts who use various kinds of complicated pieces of evidence to solve complex cases.

The show has managed to garner worldwide appreciation for its current season, as a result of its thrilling storylines and entertaining characters. With the season finale set to premiere tomorrow, fans can hardly wait for the new twists and turns that the show promises to deliver.

Due to its immense popularity, the American crime drama television series has already been renewed for a third season. The show is created by Jason Tracey and is based on the book CSI: Crime Scene Investigation by Anthony E. Zuiker.

CSI Vegas season 2 episode 21: Joshua Folsom investigates the murder of a family member

CBS released a 30-second promo for the season finale of CSI Vegas and it is every bit as thrilling and action-packed as viewers expected it to be. The episode, will yet again, follow the CSI as they investigate a murder case. However, what makes the case so unique is that the suspect might be the one who murdered Joshua Folsom's family member.

Despite this storyline being teased several times in the show, it finally comes to fruition in the season 2 finale. Viewers expect the show to venture into Joshua's past and wish to know more about how he became a part of the CSI branch.

The official synopsis for the finale episode of CSI Vegas, as per CBS, reads:

"The CSI team investigates a murder case that hits close to home for Folsom – when he is forced to sit this investigation out, he does his own digging with help from Trey. Worried Folsom will do something he regrets if he gets his hands on the killer, the team members find themselves racing to arrest the suspect first."

The show's previous episode, titled Shell Game, saw the CSI team investigating a peanut factory for the death of an ambitious reporter. It also saw everyone in the crime lab buzzing over who Max will promote to the position of day shift supervisor.

More about CSI Vegas' plot and cast

CSI: Vegas revolves around the lives of criminal analysts who work to solve several complicated cases.

The official synopsis of the show as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire crime lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Las Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators combine forces and deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best -- follow the evidence -- in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. While there have been numerous spin-offs within the 'CSI' franchise, this will serve as the series' first sequel.''

The incredibly talented cast of the show includes Matt Lauria, Marg Helgenberger, Lex Medlin, Paula Newsome, and many others who play significant roles.

Catch the season finale of CSI Vegas season 2 on May 18, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS.

