CBS' FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 21- Air time, release date, plot, and more details explored

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 21 is all set to premiere on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS. The show has managed to exceed expectations with its current season, and with just two episodes left, fans are expecting an action-packed and thrilling conclusion to the show's storyline. The show has been renewed for season 5 and will continue airing on Tuesdays.

Fans of FBI: Most Wanted have been curious to find out what the new episode of the show's fourth season will bring to the screen, especially after the previous episode, titled These Walls, saw Remy and Kristen stuck in a prison as hostages. The episode also featured Remy revisiting his brother's murder case.

The show has been lauded for its thrilling storylines, and fans can't wait to see the surprises the show continues to brew with every episode.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 21: Remy finds a new clue in his brother's murder case

A 20-second promo was released for episode 21 of the show, offering viewers a glimpse into the various storylines that the show ventures into. As always, the task force will engage in yet another thrilling case; however, what has managed to capture the fans' attention the most about the upcoming episode is the teased glimpse into Remy Scott's personal life.

The current season of the show has often shown us glimpses of Remy's brother's murder case, and now that Remy thinks that the man convicted for his brother's murder might not have been the murderer, it'll be very interesting to see as a new witness in that case comes to light.

As per CBS, the synopsis for the upcoming episode of FBI: Most Wanted, titled Clean House, reads:

"The Fugitive Task Force searches for a missing migrant teen they believe was lured into unlawful work by a dangerous man. Also, Remy learns of a previously undisclosed witness in his brother’s murder case."

The show promises to deliver yet another thoroughly entertaining episode, and it'll be interesting to see how it continues to explore its different storylines and characters.

More about the cast for FBI: Most Wanted season 4

The fourth season of the show was first released on CBS on September 20, 2022. The show's official synopsis reads as follows:

"FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list. The team's charming but formidable new leader is Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, who started his career in the New York FBI field office before rising through the ranks of the Bureau in Philadelphia and Las Vegas."

FBI: Most Wanted is home to an incredibly talented star cast, which includes Dylan McDermott in the lead role of Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott. The actor has garnered worldwide appreciation for his acting in the show, as he's known for flawlessly delving into character and delivering a stunning performance.

The show is also home to numerous other actors who play pivotal roles, including:

Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes

Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson

Alexa Davalos as Kristin Gaines

Edwin Hodge as Ray Cannon

Catch the upcoming episode of FBI: Most Wanted on CBS on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

